Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Diss Boosted Sales Of "First Person Shooter" By 15%

Even with eight more months to go in 2024, there may not be a more memorable verse than the one Kendrick Lamar put out on "Like That." The aggressive delivery from the California MC was something to behold and it will continue to be that way for a long time. Especially with how direct Kendrick Lamar was when he mentioned "First Person Shooter." Ironically now, "Like That" has gone number one just like "First Person Shooter" did when it dropped. Both tracks are mega successful already, but Lamar has upped the numbers for Drake and J. Cole's collaboration even more so.

In a recent tweet from Kurrco, data has since come out that Kendrick has boosted the sales of the For All The Dogs cut as of late. "Drake's 'First Person Shooter' ft. J. Cole, saw a 15% increase in sales after being mentioned in 'Like That' by Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar 👀" When you have the power that K-Dot has, you can do stuff like this. Since this was revealed, fans were having a mini debate in the comments about which track is better.

Kendrick Lamar Is Really "Like That"

Of course, the bar that references the song is, "Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me / F*** sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches / I crash out like, "F*** rap," diss Melle Mel if I had to." Because of this stat, people are now debating if "Like That" or "First Person Shooter" is better. This could be another angle of the beef for years to come and we are here for it.

What are your thoughts on Kendrick Lamar boosting sales for "First Person Shooter" from his "Like That" verse? Is this going to go down as one of the more important diss tracks in hip-hop history? Is this your favorite song from WE DON'T TRUST YOU, why or why not? Which song do you prefer out of the two? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

