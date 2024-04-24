Joe Budden Thinks J Cole Can Fix His Reputation By Dissing Kanye West

Joe Budden thinks that J Cole can mend the damage done to his reputation for apologizing to Kendrick Lamar by dissing Kanye West. He explained on the latest episode of his eponymous podcast that he hopes the Dreamville rapper fires back at West for trolling him on his "Like That" remix, last weekend.

"This moment is J Cole's free parking," Budden began. "I told y'all that J Cole was gonna have to find somebody to kick his ass and it couldn't be nobody chump and small. There is no better person than Kanye, the n***a that you been had smoke with, the n***a that been had smoke with your OG, Hov, whose now on a record saying some sh*t about you. I know that you're home with the sage. You're saging yourself. I know that this beef sh*t is not in your spirit but if you were to wake up one day in a different mood, now's the time. Kill him. Make an example out of this non-rapping n***a. It'll be easy too. It'll be easy." He concluded: "I think that's the reprieve that he needs. I think that solves all J Cole's problems."

J Cole Performs At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: J Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar at Dreamville Festival for dissing him on the song, "7 Minute Drill," which he's since removed from streaming services. Afterward, Kanye West rapped on the "Like That" remix: "Y'all so outta sight, outta mind / I can't even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry / Play this shit back a hundred-thirty times." Cole previously dissed Ye on his 2016 song, "False Prophets."

Joe Budden Calls For J Cole To Step Up

