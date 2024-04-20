Kanye West Roasts Drake's UMG Label Deal On Alleged "Like That" Remix Leak

If you thought that Kanye West was going to sit idly by as the mainstream rap world goes up in flames... you may or may not be mistaken. It's still a tough and unconfirmed call, but thanks to Adam22 and a whole lot of leaks through social media pages, it seems like Ye's got a remix to "Like That" by Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar (plus maybe some Ty Dolla $ign vocals, too?). "Like That" is the song that fully blew the lid off a civil war between this trio (now alleged quintet including Rick Ross, plus many other supposed players like The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky) against Drake and... DJ Akademiks, we suppose? It really is looking like a 20v1 right now, something that Drizzy's been able to turn in his favor.

Moreover, this alleged "Like That" remix (which Adam22 incited rumors of even further just yesterday) includes a supposed Ye verse, apparently a new Future verse, and seemingly no appearance from Kendrick Lamar, which is a very interesting omission. But that's for another time. Here's what the Chicago artist allegedly had to say about Drake and J. Cole, who caught a stray despite his retreat earlier in April: "Y'all so out of sight, out of mind / I can't even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry." The "leaked" remix also had this set of bars, which seems to be the most interesting point of discussion for fans right now: "Where's Lucian? Serve your master, n***a / Caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya? / Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n***as."

Kanye West Takes Aim At Drake's $400 Million UMG Deal On Supposed "Like That" Verse: Listen

Furthermore, for those unaware, Drake signed a deal with UMG (Universal Music Group, the biggest music company in the world whose CEO is Sir Lucian Grainge) with a reported $400 million value. Ye, who is no stranger to an elusive billionaire status due to his controversies, allegedly called this a "little bag" and, if this is real, seems to be clowning him for being a puppet of UMG during the VULTURES 1 artist's current independent stretch. It's also worth noting that Rick Ross, one of the Toronto superstar's opponents right now, called cap on theories that this massive deal gets the OVO mogul kickback from all of his rivals' publishing if they're signed to UMG or to Gamma. Since that's just as speculative as these new claims, we doubt that we'll ever get a clear answer on any of this money talk.

Ye's Alleged Verse & Beat Remix In CDQ

Of course, given just how relentless The Boy has been with his clap-backs at everyone who doesn't trust him anymore, we're sure that his former inspiration and on-and-off-again nemesis will catch some heat very soon. This is also very interesting because of the "PROBLEMATIC" MC's previous stance on this beef, claiming that he washed both Mr. Morale and the Certified Lover Boy in the past. If this leaked "Like That" remix is actually real, then something caused a change of heart. Still, everyone's waiting on what the Compton creative will do more than anything. For the latest news and more updates on this alleged Kanye West leak and this whole battle, come back to HNHH.

