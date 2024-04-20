Kanye West Battery Assault: Ye Allegedly Hit The Wrong Twin After Sexual Assault Accusation

These unconfirmed reports via TMZ also claim that the alleged sexual assault against Bianca Censori supposedly did not happen.

New allegations and claims are emerging surrounding the reported investigation that the Los Angeles Police Department is conducting on Kanye West for his role in an alleged battery assault. For those unaware, he allegedly punched a man who he accused of sexually assaulting his wife Bianca Censori at the Chateau Marmont hotel in L.A earlier this week. However, TMZ recently reported that, according to supposed eyewitnesses that reportedly spoke to the publication, this situation was actually different to what initially emerged from coverage. Specifically, the man that the Chicago artist allegedly punched has a twin brother (they're reportedly Mark and Jonnie Houston), with whom he runs a couple of restaurants and celebrity hotspots in the area, and he is accused of punching the wrong one.

Moreover, this is how this new TMZ report's story goes. According to their supposed eyewitnesses, one of the twins bumped into Bianca Censori accidentally in the busy hotel lobby, but that they quickly moved apart and kept going about their business. The man allegedly went out to a table to sit with colleagues, and these reports accuse Kanye West of going to them to confront whoever supposedly assaulted his wife. This is when he allegedly punched the man in the face, but according to these unconfirmed reports, he apparently punched the wrong man, striking his twin brother who was also at the table instead.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Furthermore, these reports do not specify via proof or claims whether it was Mark or Jonnie Houston that stands accused of sexually assaulting Bianca Censori. It's also unclear which one allegedly bumped into her according to this recent TMZ report, or who was the one that Kanye West supposedly punched. The brothers reportedly own Black Rabbit Rose, Break Room 86, No Vacancy, and other venues and restaurants in addition to being Chateau frequenters. According to these alleged sources and other reports, Ye left after this incident, and that's when police reportedly arrived to try to talk to him about it.

Meanwhile, the couple's team continues to allege that this was sexual assault against Bianca on behalf of one of these brothers. This case will reportedly be sent to the City Attorney for review according to TMZ, and there is allegedly no evidence to support either side of the narrative at press time. We'll see if the two react or say anything about these allegations in the public eye, and where the reported investigation will go. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori, stick around on HNHH.

