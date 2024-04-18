Kanye West Named Prime Suspect In LA Battery Case

Kanye West can't seem to stay away from controversy. The Chicago rapper has been named the prime suspect in a battery case involving an unnamed Los Angeles man. According to TMZ, West punched the man in the face after he pushed and/or shoved West's wife, Bianca Censori. LAPD confirmed that they will question West and his wife, Bianci Censori, alongside several witnesses. The altercation reportedly took place on Tuesday, April 16.

TMZ confirms that the man in question did not have to receive medical treatment for his injuries. West's chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulous, issued a statement in an attempt to provide context for the altercation. West was merely defending his wife after she'd been "battered" by the aforementioned man, according to the statement. "Bianca was physically assaulted," Yiannopoulous stated. "The assailant didn't merely collide into her." Firstly, the chief of staff claims the man put his hands under Censori's dress. Secondly, he alleges the man "grabbed her waist" and spun her around.

Lastly, the statement claimed that the man "blew her kisses" before West stepped in and struck him.

Kanye West Has A History Of Battery Charges

Kanye West is no stranger to assault and battery charges. The rapper allegedly beat up a fan who asked for an autograph in January. He said he was going to make a "f**king example" out of the fan, and struck him several times on the street. Completely different battery charges arose the same month, after West got into an altercation with an LA photographer. The rapper accused the photographer of following her and Censori, before snatching the cell phone from her hand and throwing it into the street.

Regardless, West has repeatedly deflected criticisms of his public behavior. In February, the rapper hopped on Instagram Live to talk about his relationship with Censori. "Ima post my wife as much as I want bro," he told viewers. "It makes me happy. Some people don’t want you to be happy, they want you to make them happy I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that."

