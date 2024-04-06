Bianca Censori Supposedly Seeking Child With Ye: Report

This isn't the first time the gossip train stopped at this particular rumor mill as of late, and it's important to note that this is still speculation.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - February 28, 2024

Bianca Censori and Ye's relationship never really became any more detailed or publicly available since they started to go out over a year ago. Still, a lot of people continue to speculate about them thanks to secondhand reports from allegedly close sources, and this has covered a variety of topics. Moreover, you may remember a report earlier this year about whether or not the couple wants children, and there's new fuel on the gossip train to give credence to this idea. The U.S. Sun reportedly spoke to a source with supposedly significant proximity to the two who claimed that Bianca wants to start a family.

"[Bianca Censori] is in her element," the assumed source allegedly revealed. "She loves the attention and being dressed by Ye, despite what everyone thinks of her outfits. She feels a lot of her looks are artistic, not just about the fashion. Bianca is fully dedicated and in it for the long haul; she doesn't care what people think of her. I wouldn't be surprised if she got pregnant soon, and she'll still wear revealing outfits the same as Rihanna did.

Ye & Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week 2024

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Ye and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

"She feels like royalty with [Ye]," the alleged source reportedly went on. "[Bianca Censori] is happy to support everything he does and be there at all times, even if he's intense." "She needs a break and needs to step back," a previous reported insider had supposedly relayed to the Daily Mail. "She loved the attention but it is getting overwhelming... [Ye] keeps pushing and pushing for more, more, more leading up to the release of VULTURES 2... She feels like he is using her as a free marketing tool, as does everyone else. These past couple of months have been an experience, but she really wants to focus on having children after the album drops. She knows she is overexposed.

Meanwhile, other assumed insights into their bond refute claims that Bianca's family is upset at the Yeezy mogul for their loved one's outfits, lifestyle, and associations as of late. While the rumor mill won't stop, it doesn't seem like things will get any more confirmed. But that's all subject to change. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Bianca Censori and Ye.

