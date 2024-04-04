Bianca Censori Gets Dinner With Ye In Just A Bra And Sheer Pants

It's becoming pretty routine to spot her in see-through clothes.

BYLavender Alexandria
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

At this point, fans are accustomed to Bianca Censori's racy outfits. She's been popping up in public in barely there looks since she and Ye, formerly Kanye West, escaped to Europe last year. It was controversial right away with some locals calling for the pair to be banned from the country. Once they returned to Los Angeles earlier this year things weren't any less controversial. Now the newest in her series of see-through fits has arrived.

Censori and Ye went out to dinner in Los Angeles earlier this week. While there paparazzi spotted them and snapped some photographs of Censori's outfit. In the pictures, she's sporting a black bra matched with completely see-through pants. They're so see-through, in fact, that she has to use her bag to cover herself while they take photos. According to TMZ the pair only had two brief encounters with photographers, before and after dinner. Check out some of the snaps they got of the pair as they hurried in and out of the restaurant below.

Bianca Censori See-Through Again

Over the weekend, Censori and Ye celebrated Easter with some of Ye's children but it was controversial for an entirely different reason than her outfits. Fans were confused by the fact that the group all walk into a movie theater together, but leave separately. The three children leave the theater and get into a different car and Ye and Censori do minutes later.

That wasn't the only time the pair hit up a movie theater in recent weeks. Last month they went on a different movie theater date just the two of them. That time Censori was sporting a blue and white leotard that got some attention, though maybe not quite as much as her even more provocative see-through outfits. What do you think of Bianca Censori's newest see through outfit? Do you think there's a point behind all of the racy outfits she wears out in public? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
