Ye & Bianca Censori's Easter Movie Day With Saint, Chicago, And Psalm Raises Eyebrows

Ye and Bianca Censori have certainly been making waves over the past few months. Overall, the couple is now married, and they have been spending all of their time together. In fact, Censori has caused quite a stir thanks to her bizarre yet revealing outfits. There are many out there who have expressed just how uncomfortable they are with the outfits. However, Censori continues to wear them, and Ye continues to hang out with his wife, whom he very clearly loves a lot. Regardless of what people may think, Ye continues to do as he pleases.

Over the weekend, he and Censori got to celebrate Easter with one another. According to TMZ, they even got to spend some time with some of Ye's kids. The children in question were Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. They were in Westwood together and ultimately decided to go to a movie theater. However, some people are questioning what happened after the movie day. In a video that we cannot share on HotNewHipHop due to copyright reasons, Ye and Censori can be seen leaving the theater and getting into an SUV. Prior to that, his three kids exited the theater and got into a different car.

Ye & Bianca Censori Continue To Shine

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Some were curious as to why this was the case, especially since his kids were a bit confused. However, they were with a chaperone, and it is pretty clear that Ye signed off on this. It remains to be seen whether or not Ye and his kids subsequently went to the same place together. Whatever the case may be, it seems like the kids are taking a liking to Censori, who continues to be a part of their lives.

Be sure to let us know what you think of Kanye West and Bianca Censori as a couple, in the comments section down below. Do you think they have been good for one another? What do you think of her wild outfits?

