Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Curves In Sheer White Bodysuit On Lunch Date With Ye

Bianca Censori is certainly not a stranger to turning heads with her scandalous fashion statements, and a recent lunch date with her husband Ye was no exception. Over the weekend, the couple was spotted at what's become one of their go-to restaurants, the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in L.A. While Ye opted to rock a comfy pair of sweats and a hoodie, the Australian model took things up a notch with a sheer white unitard, leaving little to the imagination.

She completed the eye-catching look with a simple pair of white heels, an understated makeup look, and a sleek updo. This isn't the first time Censori left patrons at the Cheesecake Factory in awe, however. Earlier this month, she and her man hit up the hotspot again before it even opened. They waited outside patiently until the staff allowed them in. Luckily, Ye was able to pull a few strings, and they got in about ten minutes before opening time.

Bianca Censori & Ye Hit Up Cheesecake Factory Again

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

As expected, Ye went for his signature baggy black fit. Censori, on the other hand, stunned in a nude see-through bodysuit and a pair of tiny matching shorts. She again complimented the minimal look with a chic updo and heels. It remains unclear exactly what it is about the Cheesecake Factory that has the high-profile pair so invested, but it's safe to say there are more lunch dates in their future.

We're sadly not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. What do you think of Bianca Censori's latest fit? Are you a fan of her recent looks? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

