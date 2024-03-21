Bianca Censori Turns Heads With See-Through Outfit On Cheesecake Factory Lunch Date With Kanye West

Ye and Bianca Censori were walking around L.A. and got hungry, and what better place to fix the munchies than a Cheesecake Factory? Moreover, it's always funny to see celebrities hit the popular spot up, and it wouldn't be the first time that the couple was spotted there. On Wednesday (March 20) in The Grove, they strolled through streets on their way to the locale and got the attention of plenty of passerby and paparazzi. The Chicago rapper donned a characteristic all-black fit with sunglasses, although he didn't cover up his face as he often likes to do for the cameras. On the other hand, the architect wore a nude-colored bodysuit with pulled-up grey shorts and small heels.

While they tried to get into Cheesecake Factory before their 11:30 AM opening time, Ye made some calls to get inside and security ushered paparazzi and onlookers away. Of course, pop culture's interest in the couple's every move (and fashion choice) has been pretty cemented for over a year now. While it hasn't been without its fair share of new controversies on top of dealing with old ones, they seem in a much more measured and tranquil place now. After all, novelty wears off with time, something that they might be appreciative of to a certain extent.

Read More: Bianca Censori Dons Barely-There Top & Neon Pants While Out With Kanye West

Bianca Censori & Ye Leaving Their Paris Hotel

Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, this follows Ye's recent relationship comments which had fans wondering who he referred to. "If you have to ask someone for something more than three times, then you're asking the wrong person," he posted on his Instagram Story. Sure, this has nothing to do directly with a romantic bond, and many interpreted this message as relating to his business moves and his wider career. But it's curious to think about whether this says something about a deeper relationship dynamic, as far-fetched as it likely is.

Also, with another Vultures listening party at the Pyramid of Djoser, it seems like this album series rollout is still in the cards. The second installment hasn't come out yet, but it's a Yeezy affair: things were obviously never going to be simple. We'll see where this takes the couple in the near future. Still, check out the video of them hitting up a Cheesecake Factory with the "Via" link below. Stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ye and Bianca Censori.

Read More: Kanye West $8 Million Lawsuit Against YesJulz, Explained

[via]