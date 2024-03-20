Kanye West Announces First Of Its Kind "Vultures" Listening Party At The Pyramid Of Djoser

Ye has some grand ideas in mind.

BYAlexander Cole
Kenzo : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Kanye West has always been a visionary when it comes to his music. Overall, he is also a pioneer in how he delivers his music to the masses. A great contemporary example of this is what he did with the Donda live listening parties. These were streamed on Apple Music and gave listeners a glimpse into his process as he attempted to perfect the album. Subsequently, he is doing the same thing with Vultures, although he is substituting a tour for these unique listening party experiences. He is trying to go all the way around the world, and his next location may take some by surprise.

As Ye revealed in his latest Instagram post, he will be taking his talents to Saqqara, Egypt. This new listening party will take place on April 20th of this year, which is exactly one month from now. Moreover, the show will take place in front of the Pyramid of Djoser which is an infamous step pyramid. This is all extremely cool and it will serve as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some fans. However, these kinds of performances can sometimes draw the anger of locals who see the pyramids as sacred ground. That said, exert caution if you plan on buying tickets to the show.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

Kanye West With A New Location

Vultures 2 has yet to be released, although it is being pegged for May 3rd. With that in mind, this new listening party could very well have some Vultures 2 tracks on the itinerary. No matter what, there is going to be a lot of attention on this event. Only time will tell whether or not Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign will allow it to live up to the hype.

Let us know if this is a listening party that you would want to attend, in the comments section down below. How could Kanye be able to one-up himself next time? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs 

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Processed with VSCO with ind1 presetMusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Unleash Apocalyptic Visual For "Vultures"
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Listening Party In New York Will Cost You A Pretty Penny
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day SevenMusicKanye West Ran Up On By Fan During "Vultures" Listening Party, Ty Dolla Sign Springs Into Action
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming ArrivalsMusicKanye West Wears Black KKK Mask While Previewing "Vultures" Tracks With North West, Lil Baby, & Freddie Gibbs