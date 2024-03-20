Kanye West Announces First Of Its Kind "Vultures" Listening Party At The Pyramid Of Djoser

Kanye West has always been a visionary when it comes to his music. Overall, he is also a pioneer in how he delivers his music to the masses. A great contemporary example of this is what he did with the Donda live listening parties. These were streamed on Apple Music and gave listeners a glimpse into his process as he attempted to perfect the album. Subsequently, he is doing the same thing with Vultures, although he is substituting a tour for these unique listening party experiences. He is trying to go all the way around the world, and his next location may take some by surprise.

As Ye revealed in his latest Instagram post, he will be taking his talents to Saqqara, Egypt. This new listening party will take place on April 20th of this year, which is exactly one month from now. Moreover, the show will take place in front of the Pyramid of Djoser which is an infamous step pyramid. This is all extremely cool and it will serve as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some fans. However, these kinds of performances can sometimes draw the anger of locals who see the pyramids as sacred ground. That said, exert caution if you plan on buying tickets to the show.

Kanye West With A New Location

Vultures 2 has yet to be released, although it is being pegged for May 3rd. With that in mind, this new listening party could very well have some Vultures 2 tracks on the itinerary. No matter what, there is going to be a lot of attention on this event. Only time will tell whether or not Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign will allow it to live up to the hype.

