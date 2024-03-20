Nicki Minaj's Barbz Tell Ice Spice To Tread Lightly After Discovering She Submitted A Verse For Kanye West's "New Body"

As most Kanye West fans know, he has been working tirelessly to get out some version of "New Body" for a few years now. However, his attempts have been futile. Nicki Minaj was the original feature alongside Ty Dolla $ign. But last December, the Trinidadian superstar declined to clear her verse. The reasoning behind her decision was that too much time had passed. It led to a passionate response from Ye as he mentioned how supportive he has been throughout her career. However, more life was breathed back into "New Body" after some leaked texts from YesJulz revealed that the track was sent to Ice Spice and Doja Cat.

Unfortunately, the hype was short lived as Ice Spice's team said that they would not clear her verse either. That led to Kanye again venting his frustrations via Instagram story. "ICE SPICE SENT A VERSE IN FOR NEW BODY NOW HER TEAM SAYING WE CAN'T USE IT." When Ye went on that rant about Nicki, there must have been some animosity from the Barbz fanbase. We say that because Minaj's fans feel that Ice Spice went behind her back by submitting a verse for "New Body."

Nicki Minaj Barbz Are Out Of Control For This Ice Spice Take

The Barbz are notoriously known for being a little too over the top when it comes to defending Nicki. This is definitely another case of crazies. For example, one fan tweeted, "I hate [that] Ice Spice has shown her hand. Going against the Queen will be the demise of her career. You don't get in the game and make a move like that. It's not about "being scared." it's about being loyal to ones that are loyal to you. This is why Nicki is the way she is." One person did play devil's advocate, "What if Ice called Nicki and talked about this when she received the request and Nicki gave her blessing 🤷🏾‍♂️"

What are your thoughts on Nicki Minaj's fans attacking Ice Spice for recording a verse for Kanye West's "New Body?" Do you think the Barbz are the most ruthless fan base out of any artist? Are they right that Ice Spice betrayed Nicki? How do you think "New Body" will come out?

