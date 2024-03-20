Bryson Tiller Explains The Crazy Story Of How The "Don't" Remix With Drake Was Derailed By Its Producer

The excitement around Bryson Tiller is such a refreshing feeling to have. The Kentucky singer and rapper is finally returning with a new studio album in about three weeks. Bryson Tiller will be out April 5 and we have already received some amazing tracks, "Whatever She Wants" and "Calypso." It will be his fourth project and it is shaping up to be a special self-titled LP. There is a possibility it rivals his debut T R A P S O U L. It will be a tall task, especially with the amount of hits it has. "Don't" is a great stand-alone Bryson Tiller record, but imagine Drake were to hop on a remix?

Well, that almost happened back in 2015 according to Uproxx. Tiller sat down with Complex to talk about the upcoming record and T R A P S O U L came up too. "Don't" was naturally discussed and Bryson revealed a crazy story of how Drake was about to remix it. According to the Louisville native, the song's producer, Epikh Pro, was getting word from a Young Money representative that Drake was interested in the beat. Tiller explains that Epik asked him to sell it back to him, not knowing that the Canadian icon was already talking to Bryson.

Bryson Tiller & Drake Would Have Sounded Incredible Together On "Don't"

Bryson mentioned that the producer, who sold him the beat from SoundClick, never wanted to get on the phone with him. That had to be slightly frustrating because it wound up costing both artists a chance at giving the beatmaker some more recognition. "I was like, ‘Yo, bro just call me.’ And after I told him that, he just spazzed on me. He was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t doing this, man.’ He just blocked his own blessings. It’s crazy," Tiller said.

What are your thoughts on Bryson Tiller and Drake almost collaborating for a remix of "Don't?" Do you think the song would have been better or worse with him on it?

