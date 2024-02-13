Bryson Tiller Brings Bouncy Club Vibe With "Whatever She Wants," Hints At New LP

It is Tuesday and you know what that means if you are a Bryson Tiller fanatic. Yes, it is time once again for Tiller Tuesdays! If you are not in the know, the Louisville, Kentucky native has been dropping tracks and EPs on this weekly schedule since January 9. Arguably, the biggest hits amongst the listeners have been the SLUM TILLER series. A track from Bryson Tiller and its second installment that people are messing with is "Whatever She Wants."

Currently, the R&B star has three volumes out with the first dropping way before Tiller Tuesdays became a thing. If you have been searching for these songs and projects that he has been putting out, you can find it all on his Soundcloud page. Even with Bryson doing it this way, the people keep coming back, especially for "Whatever She Wants." It is a club-ready banger about spoiling a woman with expensive things and it has over six million streams.

Listen To "Whatever She Wants" By Bryson Tiller

We did cover this already, but not this new version. The original recording is just over two minutes and has a warped-sounding outro. However, because of its popularity, Tiller wanted to give it some extra love. He added about 30 seconds to the runtime, while simultaneously giving it a widespread release. In a chat with Complex, Bryson explained the meaning behind the creative mindset for it. "This direction of this song and video was inspired by late nights at strip clubs in Miami. I was never a fan of strip clubs but after getting to know a few dancers I really wanted to create something that they could either get ready to, or dance to." Additionally, in that same interview, he hints at his new album! We need more information on that ASAP!

What are your thoughts on this brand-new version of "Whatever She Wants" by Bryson Tiller? Is this the best track from SLUM TILLER VOL. 2, why or why not? Do you think he did a good job revising the song? Where does this song rank out of all of his Tiller Tuesday drops? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bryson Tiller. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

She on a power trip again

I know p***y power got me buyin' s*** again

Friends ain't jackin' me, you must be lyin' to your friends

They know I'm a beast, I wake the giants up again (Huh-huh, huh-huh-huh)

Shinin' once again

Ran it up, I told lil' mama, "Slide in my DMs" (Huh, uh)

