Bryson Tiller Comes Through With Soundcloud Mixtape “SLUM TILLER VOL. 1”

Bryson Tiller has a reputation in the music community that comes and goes, just as much as he does. He will consistently be praised and then there will be a time when people forget about him. It is understandable though, because the Kentucky singer and rapper does not drop new material that often. However, when he does it is usually high quality and that is what we have here with this new mixtape.

Yes, you heard that right, a new project from Tiller! Pen Griffey, as he goes by in some of his songs, definitely delivers on this Soundcloud exclusive. It is a concise tracklist that is only five songs that maybe reaches the 13-minute mark. On August 18, the artist shared the news that he was going to drop a mixtape called SLUM TILLER VOL. 1 through a Twitch stream. It was a little interesting to hear that it would only be on this platform because it is not the best outlet for bigger artists to share their new stuff, but it is better that we have something from Tiller.

Bryson Is Back

The 30-year-old talent delivers on every track here. It has vibes similar to T R A P S O U L, which is what got him the co-sign from Drake. “NUMB,” “Coy,” “Big Spender,” “Stay Gold,” and “Resolution” are the track names and all of them have a unique sound which is another welcome sign. This could be the start of the return of 2015 Bryson and we are hoping for that and then some.

What are your thoughts on this surprise mixtape, SLUM TILLER VOL. 1, from Bryson Tiller?

SLUM TILLER VOL. 1 Tracklist:

Resolution Stay Gold Big Spender Coy NUMB

