digital streaming platforms

- MusicKanye West Might Not Drop "VULTURES" 2 On Streaming Amid "Final Tweaks"Ye and Ty Dolla $ign reached out to a fan account on Twitter to ask fans about only selling their next albums digitally and not via Spotify, Apple, etc.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrench Montana Claims Streaming Numbers "Brainwash Artists" Despite Dropping 126-Track AlbumThe rapper was labeled a hypocrite in the wake of his new album. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures 1” Disappears From Apple Music AgainKanye West is still having trouble keeping "Vultures 1" on Apple Music.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Celebrates "One Dance" Becoming His First Song To Reach 3 Billion StreamsOnly six other songs have accomplished this in Spotify history. By Zachary Horvath
- UncategorizedScHoolBoy Q Reveals Why Neither Of His New Singles For "BLUE LIPS" Are On StreamingThe Cali rap star is ensuring an amazing album and lead-up. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBryson Tiller Brings Bouncy Club Vibe With "Whatever She Wants," Hints At New LPGod Tiller does it again. By Zachary Horvath
- ViralChris Brown Praised For Being Comfortable In His Sexuality After Laughing Off NSFW Comment During Adin Ross Stream21 and Kai weren't the only ones streaming last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMeek Mill Responds To Backlash Over Africa TweetMeek Mill says his controversial post was simply an innocent question.By Cole Blake
- MusicSoundCloud Could Be Sold For More Than $1 BillionThe sale isn't likely to get underway for at least a few more months.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVThe Best & Most Anticipated Shows Arriving In 2024There are new shows in 2024 releasing on television and streaming services and we've got some of the best ones on this list. By Paul Barnes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Continues To Dominate YouTube Streaming ChartsYoungBoy is still near the top. By Alexander Cole
- MusicDoja Cat Had Spotify’s Most Popular Rap Song Of 2023Fans on Spotify couldn't get enough of Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" in 2023.By Cole Blake
- Music"fukumean" Nabs Gunna This Incredible Streaming Milestone For Rap In 2023Despite massive bangers from the likes of Travis Scott and Drake, no other hip-hop song was as dominant on DSPs as Wunna's.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsThe Weeknd Finally Drops "Trust Issues" On Spotify 12 Years After Original ReleaseThis flip of a Drake track has been a fan favorite for over a decade, although the circumstances behind this drop are bizarre.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake May Have Responded To Metro Boomin's "Her Loss" CommentsMetro Boomin had a lot to say about the streaming wars recently.By Alexander Cole
- TechSpotify Wrapped: Lil Durk Angers User By Taking Over Her Round-Up Despite Not Streaming Him"You have ruined my entire life," the content creator yelled into her phone while explaining the situation.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Weekend Tops 12 Billion Streams On Spotify In 2023He was the 2nd most streamed artist of the year without even dropping an album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Eclipses Three Billion Streams On Spotify For 2023With everyone's "Spotify Wrapped" out now, we take a look at how well Lil Uzi did. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIce Spice Is Billboard's Top New Hip-Hop/R&B Artist For 2023Ice Spice has been dominating the "Billboard" charts this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicSaucy Santana Fires Back At DJ Akademiks After Being Clowned For Low Streams On Diss Track: WatchSaucy just wanted to clown Akademiks. Nothing more, nothing less. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDJ Akademiks Clowns Saucy Santana For Diss Track's Low StreamsThe former "Everyday Struggle" host didn't hold back in this blasting, trying to beat Santana with a numbers argument.By Gabriel Bras Nevares