Drake Notches An Incredible Streaming Stat After Becoming The Most Streamed Rapper For September

The OVO boss remains on top.

Drake, with all things considered, is still having a pretty good year. Sure, some people may be looking at him differently following the Kendrick Lamar battle, but the numbers seem to be a little conflicting. According to Akademiks TV (shocking...), he has recorded another insane streaming statistic in 2024. Just this past month, Drizzy's numbers on Spotify eclipsed nine digits yet again. To be more exact, he clocked in around 1.1 billion. Obviously, the number of hits that he has in his possession is almost unmatched. However, despite a stacked catalog, this is still an impressive feat.

We say that because he has not really dropped anything of merit. Sure, there are the "100 GIGS" releases of "Circadian Rhythm," "It's Up," "Housekeeping Knows," as well as "No Face." But these, along with some his features for artists like Camila Cabello, GORDO, and 4batz sort of came and went. Of course, the loss to Kendrick factors in too to some degree, making this all the more eye-popping.

Drake Continues To Do Numbers Despite Previous Events

With him achieving this, this also keeps another mind-bending stat alive. Over these first nine months, he's been the most streamed rapper. Of course, with Akademiks posting this, you know there are going to be opposing fans looking to diminish this. "U need a license to ride ak," one user on IG jokes. "Numbers don't matter Kendrick still ended his career," another boldly claims. Regardless, congratulations are in order for The Boy.

What are your thoughts on Drake becoming the most streamed rapper for September? Will he keep his streak alive for the rest of 2024? Does this prove anything to his haters? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

