Charlamagne Tha God Believes Drake Is "Hurting" After Hearing His Speech On Betrayal

Charlamagne Tha God says Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar is hurting him more than he realized.

Charlamagne Tha God says he believes that Drake is seriously "hurting" after hearing his speech on betrayal and fake friends from a nightclub in Toronto on Saturday night. He discussed how the For All the Dogs rapper is holding up in the wake of his feud with Kendrick Lamar during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club.

"I thought that Kendrick's execution of this battle was flawless, the strategy, the songs, everything, but I didn't think that it had that much of an impact on Drake. Drake hurts. Oh my God. He is hurt," Charlamagne said. While discussing Drake's alleged decision to unfollow LeBron James, Demar Derozan, and more who were in attendance at Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Up concert, he added: "You can't go on an unfollow spree then go on a stage and cry about not having no real friends or whatever that was about."

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks During Variety & Rolling Stone's Truth Seekers Summit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Charlamagne Tha God speaks onstage during the Variety and Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit presented by Paramount + at Second on August 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

Drake had been attending Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party when he went off on friends who have stabbed him in the back. “My real friends are definitely in the building,” he said. “But let me tell you that you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, people you thought were close to you switch up.”They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization, wherever you’re at in life. You’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. Sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself.”

Charlamagne Tha God Discusses The Fallout Of Drake's Feud With Kendrick Lamar

