Kanye West Officially Drops Extended "BULLY V1" Album As DJ Akademiks Hypes Up Interview

Given all of the controversy and debate surrounding Chicago multi-hyphenate Kanye West, a lot of fans are wondering whether it's time to let him go. But he won't let them do so for lack of new music. Ye just dropped his extended BULLY V1 album on YouTube, a shorter version of which he had released only on social media along with an accompanying wrestling short film. Not only that, but he explained that this unconventional release is an unfinished version of the album, and that about half of it used AI technology to fill in the gaps and show this work in progress.

It's not a surprising approach given the Yeezy mogul's previous rollouts and "updates" to his records. But still, a lot of fans can't escape the other headlines surrounding him. Not because they necessarily condemn Kanye West, his bridge-burning with other rappers, and bigoted statements, but from a pure engagement standpoint. It seems like many fans are not tuning into BULLY V1 for its unofficial nature, but then again, if you tune in, you will probably find at least one gem if you're a Kanye fan.

Kanye West Bully

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks is hyping up his Kanye West interview. "YE INTERVIEW LOADING. I AINT EDITING NOTHING EITHER! @kanyewest," he tweeted. "FOR ANYBODY YE VIOLATED IN OUR INTERVIEW … IT IS WHAT IT IS.. GO GET UP WIT THAT N***A I AINT EDITING IT TO SPARE YALL.. BTW WE DID IT MOMENTS BEFORE HE LEFT FOR JAPAN. OH AND WE MIGHT DO PART 2 W YE IN JAPAN." While this interview link-up may surprise some fans – if it actually drops – Ye himself reportedly requested an Ak interview on Twitter.

Kanye West & Jim Jones

Meanwhile, other figures in the hip-hop world and beyond are trying to explain Kanye West's behavior as of late. For example, Jim Jones suggested his drug use is a big factor, although this is just a speculative assumption. Still, he seemed to dismiss Ye's diss against him over a cryptocurrency opportunity and just shrugged the whole thing off. With all this whirlwind in the background, we will see if BULLY goes through even more phases.