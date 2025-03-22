Kanye West Officially Drops Extended "BULLY V1" Album As DJ Akademiks Hypes Up Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 3.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Extended BULLY V1 Album DJ Akademiks Interview Hip Hop News
February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the pre-show ceremonies during the The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West took a break from his bigoted tirades and attacks against his fellow rap superstars to officially update his new album, "Bully."

Given all of the controversy and debate surrounding Chicago multi-hyphenate Kanye West, a lot of fans are wondering whether it's time to let him go. But he won't let them do so for lack of new music. Ye just dropped his extended BULLY V1 album on YouTube, a shorter version of which he had released only on social media along with an accompanying wrestling short film. Not only that, but he explained that this unconventional release is an unfinished version of the album, and that about half of it used AI technology to fill in the gaps and show this work in progress.

It's not a surprising approach given the Yeezy mogul's previous rollouts and "updates" to his records. But still, a lot of fans can't escape the other headlines surrounding him. Not because they necessarily condemn Kanye West, his bridge-burning with other rappers, and bigoted statements, but from a pure engagement standpoint. It seems like many fans are not tuning into BULLY V1 for its unofficial nature, but then again, if you tune in, you will probably find at least one gem if you're a Kanye fan.

Read More: Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained

Kanye West Bully

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks is hyping up his Kanye West interview. "YE INTERVIEW LOADING. I AINT EDITING NOTHING EITHER! @kanyewest," he tweeted. "FOR ANYBODY YE VIOLATED IN OUR INTERVIEW … IT IS WHAT IT IS.. GO GET UP WIT THAT N***A I AINT EDITING IT TO SPARE YALL.. BTW WE DID IT MOMENTS BEFORE HE LEFT FOR JAPAN. OH AND WE MIGHT DO PART 2 W YE IN JAPAN." While this interview link-up may surprise some fans – if it actually drops – Ye himself reportedly requested an Ak interview on Twitter.

Kanye West & Jim Jones

Meanwhile, other figures in the hip-hop world and beyond are trying to explain Kanye West's behavior as of late. For example, Jim Jones suggested his drug use is a big factor, although this is just a speculative assumption. Still, he seemed to dismiss Ye's diss against him over a cryptocurrency opportunity and just shrugged the whole thing off. With all this whirlwind in the background, we will see if BULLY goes through even more phases.

Read More: Kanye West Appears To Confirm His Nazi Antics Are A Revenge Tactic Against Adidas

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.7K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1.6K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals Music Kanye West Cusses Out His Own Fan Account For Posting A Playboi Carti Snippet Amid Their Feud 785