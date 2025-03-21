Kanye West Drags "Pawn" Kendrick Lamar And Cuts Playboi Carti & Ty Dolla $ign From "Bully"

Pretty much every mainstream rapper has worked with Kanye West at some point or another, whether that's Kendrick Lamar or 6ix9ine. But now it seems like the Chicago multi-hyphenate wants to cut all ties with everyone who even slightly moves away from him. His series of Twitter rants against the Kardashians, the Carters, the Jewish community, and many more has evolved a lot, and now includes many previous and strong collaborators. The big headline people are obsessing over right now is Kanye and his relentless Kendrick disses, most recently putting Soulja Boy over him and calling the new album MUSIC from Playboi Carti "TRASH," extending that critique to every one of its collaborators, such as K.Dot and Ty Dolla $ign.

"KENDRICK A GOOD KID FROM A MAD CITY BUT LUCIEN WENT TO FAR WITH THIS KENDRICK S**T LAST YEAR AND THIS YEAR," Kanye West wrote concerning Kendrick Lamar. "YALL DUMB A** INDUSTRY PLANTS RUINED THE KING OF THE UNDERGROUND'S ALBUM WITH THAT R**IST TONE ALL OVER THE PLACE. CARTI MADE MY FAVORITE MUSIC UNTIL I HEARD KENDRICK ON IT. WHAT IM SAYING IS NOT ABOUT KENDRICK. HES JUST A PAWN. THE ALBUM BEFORE NOT LIKE US TANKED THE ALBUM AFTER NOT LIKE US TANKED LUCIEN SEND HELP."

Kanye West Bully

What's more is that this new barrage of insults and crash-outs from Ye even impacted his previous artistic output. Kanye West cut Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla Sign from Bully, his new album that he released only via social media and not on any streaming services at press time. "MELROSE IS NOT ON BULLY THANK GOD," he tweeted on Thursday (March 20) about the Carti and Ty-assisted song. Apparently, Yeezy plans to revamp it with a solo version at some point down the line.