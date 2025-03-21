Kanye West Disses Kendrick Lamar Again By Leaving Him Off His "12 Rap Kings" List

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 853 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Disses Kendrick Lamar 12 Rap Kings List Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West previously hated on "Not Like Us" and named various rapper who deserved a Super Bowl slot before Kendrick Lamar.

Hating on Kendrick Lamar became a hip-hop rite of passage over the past year, whether due to his Drake battle or as a small response to the overwhelming run he embarked on a full year ago. But Kanye West is taking this to the next level, dissing his former collaborator again and again via a series of Twitter rants. The latest of which actually saw him reveal his list of the "12 Rap Kings," and he made it a point to exclude K.Dot. "KENDRICK WAS NEVER KING," Ye tweeted. "MAYBE KING OF THE WEST COAST, BUT NEVER KING OF THE WORLD."

Then, Kanye West scoffed at Kendrick Lamar by listing his rap kings. These include Lil Wayne, Ye himself, Jay-Z, Drake, Biggie, 2Pac, 50 Cent, Eminem, LL COOL J, Run DMC, Nas, and Rakim. It's a pretty solid list albeit with some massive exclusions on an artistic level like Outkast, but then again, it checks out from a wholly mainstream perspective. Whether or not you agree or disagree with Kendrick's omission here, it's hard to call the Chicago artist's tirade against him anything but performative.

Read More: Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” In Vicious Rant

Kanye West Jay-Z Beyonce Rant

"Yo Dot, I got you," Kanye West rapped in support of Kendrick Lamar for his "Like That" remix of Future and Metro Boomin's Kendrick-assisted WE DON'T TRUST YOU cut that kicked off the Drake battle. Given the volatility and unhinged nature of the rest of his Twitter rants, fans are only counting down the clock until the day he reverses his opinion once again. Will that happen two days from now or two decades? No one knows, but a lot of people are definitely interested in what the Compton lyricist might have to say about all this. Might as well remix that Wayne mention on "wacced out murals" and swap him out for Yeezy.

Meanwhile, Kanye West's other hip-hop and industry attacks are leaving no prisoners behind, whether that's making insensitive remarks about the twins of Jay-Z and Beyoncé or accusing his former in-laws, the Kardashians, of sex trafficking. And knowing him, Ye might still want another Kendrick Lamar collab in the future. Please, baby, no more parties in L.A.

Read More: Kanye West Appears To Confirm His Nazi Antics Are A Revenge Tactic Against Adidas

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.6K
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images Music Top 5 DOA: Your Favorite Rappers Share Their Favorite Rapper 38.2K
NBA: All Star Game-Skills Contests Music Kanye West Thinks Kendrick Lamar Should Call For Diddy's Freedom At The Super Bowl 5.4K
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn Nets Music Joey Badass' Jay-Z Reference On New Song Causes Fans To Call It A Kendrick Lamar Diss 7.1K