Kanye West Won't Stop Hating On Kendrick Lamar And His Louis Vuitton Performance

Kanye West is taking shots at pretty much every single rapper in his orbit, but it seems like Kendrick Lamar is the main target of his ire. While he showed no mercy to the likes of Playboi Carti or Future either, the Compton lyricist's success and moves as of late have particularly irritated him, or at least, that's what he wants his die-hards to think. But Ye also has an issue with Kendrick's past work. He dropped a critical Instagram comment under a post of K.Dot's Louis Vuitton show performance in 2023. "I hated this so much," the Yeezy mogul expressed.

For those unaware, Kanye West's issues with Kendrick Lamar could be the result of many things. Jealousy, attention-seeking, performative provocation, and contrarianism are the main suspects many critical fans point to. But in reality, his grievances connect to Kendrick's favored position within UMG and just how dominant he became in the industry amid the Drake battle. Whether or not that framing is disingenuous or a load of excuses is another question. Still, you can't say Ye doesn't have his reasons, even if you may disagree with them.

Kanye West DJ Akademiks Interview

Also, we're sure that Kanye West's DJ Akademiks interview will also include more Kendrick Lamar comments... If it ever comes out, that is. The hip-hop media titan recently claimed that Ye hasn't given him the green light to release their conversation, although his team already edited it and prepared it for a publish as soon as possible. Ak did defend the Chicago artist by claiming he still wants to put it out, but it's very unclear exactly what needs to happen for that to develop. We'll see if this goes the same way many album rollouts have.