Kanye West Accuses Future & Metro Boomin Of Ghosting Him Over "Like That" Remix

Kanye West called out Future and Metro Boomin during a heated rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. He claimed that the two asked him to appear on a remix of their hit song with Kendrick Lamar, "Like That," but ghosted him once he mentioned Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. "THESE N****S CALLED ME TO GET ON THE LIKE THAT REMIX AND THEN AFTER I MENTIONED LUCIEN GRANGE THEY DIDNT PICK UP MY CALL OR PUT THE SONG ON DSPs," he wrote in all-caps.

Kanye West ended up putting out his own version of "Like That," although it was met largely with disappointment from fans. Responding to his new post, one user wrote: "They realize you were washed after that verse." Another wrote: "Nobody wants to be associated with you but you don't seem to get it."

Kanye West & Drake Beef

While Kanye West intiially wanted in on Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drake, he's since changed his tune on the Toronto rapper. In one post from earlier this month, he admitted that he regrets feuding with him. "I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS," West wrote. "MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME… I LOVE DRAKE. IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL." Then, on Monday night, West expressed his distaste for Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." He wrote: "I HAAAAAATED NOT LIKE US."

Kanye West has been making tons of headlines on Tuesday morning for his antics on X (formerly Twitter). He also called out Playboi Carti, claiming he reached out to Kim Kardashian. On top of that, he criticized his former collaborator Tyler, the Creator. The antics come after he started making countless antisemitic posts on the platform in recent weeks, including expressing his support for Nazis.