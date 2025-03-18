Kanye West Accuses Future & Metro Boomin Of Ghosting Him Over "Like That" Remix

BY Cole Blake 594 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Rappers Kanye West (L) and Future look on courtside during the first half between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena on March 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Kanye West ended up releasing his own remix of Metro Boomin and Future's song with Kendrick Lamar, "Like That," back in 2024.

Kanye West called out Future and Metro Boomin during a heated rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. He claimed that the two asked him to appear on a remix of their hit song with Kendrick Lamar, "Like That," but ghosted him once he mentioned Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. "THESE N****S CALLED ME TO GET ON THE LIKE THAT REMIX AND THEN AFTER I MENTIONED LUCIEN GRANGE THEY DIDNT PICK UP MY CALL OR PUT THE SONG ON DSPs," he wrote in all-caps.

Kanye West ended up putting out his own version of "Like That," although it was met largely with disappointment from fans. Responding to his new post, one user wrote: "They realize you were washed after that verse." Another wrote: "Nobody wants to be associated with you but you don't seem to get it."

Read More: Kanye West Puts Top5 On Blast For "Threatening" Him With Barrage Of Demanding Text Messages

Kanye West & Drake Beef

While Kanye West intiially wanted in on Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drake, he's since changed his tune on the Toronto rapper. In one post from earlier this month, he admitted that he regrets feuding with him. "I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS," West wrote. "MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME… I LOVE DRAKE. IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL." Then, on Monday night, West expressed his distaste for Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." He wrote: "I HAAAAAATED NOT LIKE US."

Kanye West has been making tons of headlines on Tuesday morning for his antics on X (formerly Twitter). He also called out Playboi Carti, claiming he reached out to Kim Kardashian. On top of that, he criticized his former collaborator Tyler, the Creator. The antics come after he started making countless antisemitic posts on the platform in recent weeks, including expressing his support for Nazis.

Read More: Kanye West Unleashes On Playboi Carti For Trying To Collaborate With His Daughter North

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Unleashes Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Unleashes On Playboi Carti For Trying To Collaborate With His Daughter North 574
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Wants Drake To Speak At His Funeral 2.2K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-WOF-STAR Music Kanye West Argues Tyler The Creator Has No Memorable Songs In Fiery Post 785
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Vicious Rant 4.2K