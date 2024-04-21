Kanye West Drops Official "Like That" Remix, Disses Drake & J Cole

Kanye West shared the official full version of his "Like That" remix on Sunday afternoon after premiering the track during an interview with Justin Laboy on The Download podcast the day before. With the lyrics to the song, he disses both Drake and J Cole and offers to join Kendrick Lamar in his ongoing feud with the rappers. Lamar previously dissed the two on his verse for the original version of Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That."

On the new effort, Ye raps: “Pluto sent the drones, it hit like Metro beats/ It’s a wrap for n**gas, where’s Lucian? Serve ya’ master, n**ga/ You caught a little bag for your masters didn’t ya’, lifetime deal, I feel bad for n**gas/ Y’all so outta sight outta mind, I can’t even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the p**sy dry, play this s**t back 130 times.”

Kanye West Remixes Metro Boomin & Future's "Like That"

The original version of "Like That" sparked a number of diss records, which have resulted in a hip-hop civil war of sorts. ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and more artists have all come out against Drake. The Toronto rapper fired back with his diss track, "Push Ups," earlier this month. In the days since, he's been taunting Kendrick Lamar to respond. As for J Cole, he bowed out of the feud just days after dropping "7 Minute Drill," which he aimed at Lamar. He explained his decision at the Dreamville Festival and took the track off streaming services afterward.

While Kanye is the latest the join in on the situation, he previously spoke out about Drake and Lamar's feud after "Like That" first released. He ranted on Instagram at the time: "EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED KENDRICK ON NO MORE PARTIES IN LA. EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED DRAKE AT THE FREE HOOVER CONCERT." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

Quotable Lyrics:

Y'all so outta sight, outta mind

I can't even think of a Drake line

Play J. Cole, get the p*ssy dry

