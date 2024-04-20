Kanye West Trolls J Cole On Twitter After His "Like That" Remix Diss

Kanye West has more jokes for J Cole.

BYCole Blake
Rolling Loud California 2024

Kanye West continued going after J Cole on Twitter, on Saturday, after the premiere of his new remix to "Like That," on which he disses the Dreamville rapper as well as Drake. Taking Kendrick Lamar's side in his ongoing feud with Drake, West also joked that Cole's music is a turn-off for women. “Y’all so out of sight, out of mind, I can’t even think of a Drake line," West raps. "Play J. Cole, get the p*ssy dry.” On Twitter, he shared a meme echoing the sentiments.

In the replies, he added that there is "MORE COMING TONIGHT" on his website. West's fans were loving the hostility. "J. Cole gotta drop the humility and swing back he getting embarrased rn," one user wrote back to Ye. Another wrote: "Forget Drake vs. Kendrick, I’m tryna see Kanye vs. J. Cole rn." It isn't the first time West has commented on the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Following the release of Lamar's verse on the original "Like That," Ye ranted on Instagram: "EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED KENDRICK ON NO MORE PARTIES IN LA. EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED DRAKE AT THE FREE HOOVER CONCERT."

Read More: Kanye West Disses Drake & J. Cole On Alleged "Like That" Remix Leaked By Adam22: Listen

Kanye West & J Cole Attend NBA All-Star Game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and J. Cole attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

West initially premiered his "Like That" remix on The Download podcast Justin Laboy. Later in the day, Funk Flex announced on Twitter: "TONIGHT! 7PM! HOT97! NEW KANYE WEST SONG! MOVIE! THINGS IS GETTING EXCITING OUT HERE!" Check out Ye's meme and the clip of him playing his version of "Like That" for Justin Laboy below.

Kanye West Continues Trolling J Cole

J Cole previously dissed Kanye on his 2016 song, "False Prophets." At the time, he accused West of falling apart due to his ego and not being the genius Cole thought he was growing up. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and J. Cole on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Claims He Washed Drake And Kendrick Lamar

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
