Kanye West Claims He Washed Drake And Kendrick Lamar

The rapper is seemingly taking his own side in the rap beef.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024

Kendrick Lamar sparked a major debate in the world of rap last week. He dropped a single where he called out the other members of a supposed "big three," Drake and J. Cole. That got everyone debating over who really deserved to sit atop contemporary rap's throne. It also got people debating over who would take which side in some kind of greater rap beef spawning from Kendrick's gauntlet. So far, none of that has happened but Kanye West may have just poured gasoline on the fire with a new Instagram post.

Seemingly unprompted, West decided to speak his mind. "EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED KENDRICK ON NO MORE PARTIES IN LA, EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED DRAKE AT THE FREE HOOVER CONCERT. EVERYONE KNOWS I BROUGHT ADIDAS INTO THIS CULTURE AND I TOOK THEM OUT, EVERYONE KNOWS LOTTA DEMNA VIRGIL JERRY KIM ALL WORKED FOR ME. I MADE YEEZUS DARK FANTASY PABLO GRADUATION THRONE 808S, I MADE RUNAWAY DEVIL IN A NEW DRESS FATHER STRETCH. I AM THE ONLY PERSON TO COME BACK TO NUMBER ONE AFTER CANCELLATION. THERE IS ONLY ONE GOAT. I STAND BY ME. MY FRIENDS CALL ME YE :)" the full text of his Instagram post reads. Check out the fan reactions to the post below.

Kanye West Calls Out Drake And Kendrick Lamar With New Instagram Post

Kanye West may have slyly avoided playing a larger role in the ongoing Diddy drama of this week. Reports now claim that he turned down a meeting with the rap mogul just a few weeks ago. That meeting would have been fresh in a lot of fans' minds when two of his properties were raided by feds earlier this week.

What do you think of the claims Kanye made in his new Instagram post? Do you think he's washed both Kendrick and Drake in the past? Do you think he has the right to call himself the GOAT? Let us know in the comment section below.

