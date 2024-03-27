Kanye West Subtly Takes Sides In Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

"Please baby, no more parties in L.A."

Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

Kanye West has had his issues with Drake over the years. Overall, their feud was one that fans wanted to see resolved. Although they seemingly let bygones be bygones back in 2021, they seem to be at odds again. Ye has taken some shots at Drake on social media, and he has also mentioned the artist in a few of his in-person rants. Having said that, one can assume he has been paying attention to the Kendrick Lamar "Like That" situation. Lamar dissed Drake on the song, and the record has taken the world by storm. Meanwhile, We Don't Trust You also seems to spell the end of Drake and Future's illustrious friendship.

Needless to say, Drake is vulnerable right now, which is the perfect time for Ye to attack. Well, fans believe West did just that. In the tweet below, you can see that Ye recently shared an Instagram story. This IG story contains a link to his infamous collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, "No More Parties In L.A." The track appears on The Life Of Pablo, and is considered to be one of the best songs on the album. When you put two and two together, you can deduce that this might just be a way for Ye to pick sides without actually saying anything.

Kanye West On IG

As it stands, fans are waiting for Drake to issue his response. However, he has yet to do so. Some believe he has until Friday to get his response filed away, while other fans believe there is no timetable. No matter what, it is clear that hip-hop fans are hoping for a full-blown battle. When Pusha T challenged Drake, Push came away with the win. If Drizzy wants to get back in the win column, a response is mandatory.

Let us know what you think of the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you think Drake is going to issue some sort of response? If he does, do you believe Kendrick has another song ready to be unleashed? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

