Kanye West's Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Dropped

Kanye West has seemingly been in legal trouble constantly for years. Some of them have been the kind of purely absurd lawsuits that grab headlines like the Donda Academy lawsuits. They claim that all the windows in the school were removed because West didn't like glass. But much of the legal proceedings have been much more mundane and that was the case with a copyright infringement case spawning from a 2021 video West shared to social media.

Videographer Elijah Graham sued West last year for allegedly stealing a video he recorded and posting it to social media. The video was a clip of West himself discussing his wife and kids while serving meals to homeless people. The video went viral for his seemingly earnest self-reflection. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband... but I’m here to change the narrative,” West says in the clip. According to Billboard, the lawsuit wasn't being "prosecuted diligently" and Graham ultimately agreed to drop it entirely.

Kanye West Scores Legal Victory

It's pretty good news for West to get this legal drama off of his plate. That's because there could be even more legal drama coming down the pipe soon. West recently released his new album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign. After a listening party in advance of the album's release he was called out for two uncleared samples on the album. Both the estate of Donna Summer and Black Sabbath front man Ozzy Osbourne called out West for using samples despite being denied clearance and either could pursue legal action.

Vultures is still being processed by West's fans and critics alike. The album has received some backlash for its controversial lyrics and seemingly unfinished sound. But some fans are still riding with the project, which sports a myriad of features from some of the biggest names in rap. What do you think of Kanye West escaping a copyright lawsuit even amidst threats of more legal action? Let us know in the comment section below.

