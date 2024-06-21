Kanye West & Donna Summer’s Estate Finalize Settlement Over Allegedly Unauthorized Sample

Back in February, Kanye West was sued by the late Donna Summer's estate for allegedly sampling her single "I Feel Love" on Vultures 1 without permission. The suit came after the estate called Ye out earlier that month. They alleged that while he did ask for permission to sample the song, it was denied. They accused him of doing it anyway, prompting the legal battle.

“Summer’s estate … wanted no association with West’s controversial history and specifically rejected West’s proposed use,” her attorneys explained. “In the face of this rejection, defendants arrogantly and unilaterally decided they would simply steal ‘I Feel Love’ and use it without permission.” Last month, it was revealed that they were in the process of finalizing a settlement. Now, it appears that the case has been resolved.

Kanye West & Donna Summer Resolve Copyright Lawsuit

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, both parties have “entered into a settlement agreement that is a full and final settlement of all of the claims in the action.” Neither of them has revealed further details of the settlement at the time of writing. It remains unclear whether or not this means Ye's track “Good (Don’t Die)" will be available to purchase or stream again anytime soon.

Hopefully, Ye learned his lesson and will be sure to secure the permission necessary to sample other artists in the future. After all, according to Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2 is "almost done and could be released any day now." What do you think of Kanye West and Donna Summer's estate finalizing their settlement? What about him allegedly sampling the late artist's song without permission? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

