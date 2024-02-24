Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "GOOD (DON'T DIE)" Back On Spotify After Sample Issues

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures has gone through a lot of hoops and obstacles to finally land on streaming services. Moreover, one of the biggest issues that the Yeezy-donning duo faced was that of sample clearances, and one of these cases relates to a legendary track. For those unaware, they used Donna Summer's classic "I Feel Love" on their song "GOOD (DON'T DIE)," which the legendary artist's estate claimed they didn't clear properly. As such, the track disappeared off Spotify, but on Saturday (February 24), fans noticed that it's back on the tracklist, although they still have a lot of questions.

For one, when you actually click on "GOOD (DON'T DIE)" on Vultures 1's tracklist, the cover art that appears in your Spotify player will appear with an odd, amateurish, digitally illustrated cover -– at least, as of writing this article. It's unclear if this is just a glitch, an intentional choice, or a mistake to be rectified soon, but either way, it points to this song's return as incomplete, or at least contested. Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are currently in Europe for some listening events, so we don't know how on top of all this they are. Considering how fickle these changes and developments may be... enjoy "GOOD (DON'T DIE)" while you can, Spotify users. It might disappear as soon as you read this.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Bring Donna Summer Track Back To Spotify's Vultures 1

Furthermore, another big issue with Vultures' release was its distribution. Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign were able to release it independently via Yeezy and with the help of a generous online distributor. They ended up making massive profits as a result, and fans lauded this as a massive success. Still, when looking at the antisemitic and far-right-tied reasons for this difficulty in securing a distributor, it did make fans lament this conflictive situation.

Regardless, fans are still bumping Vultures heavily, especially since we don't really know what could happen with the album next. Yeat's 2093 is expected to overtake its top spot on the Billboard charts this week, but all fans want is a consistent way to listen to the album. Let's see what the future holds for this evolving and always scrutinized LP. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, stay logged into HNHH.

