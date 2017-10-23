ty dolla
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Reacts To "Vultures" Keeping No. 1 Spot For Another WeekAlthough a lot of hype around this collaborative series is around Ye, let's not forget who really carried this album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music"Vultures" Beats Yeat's "2093" For No. 1, Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Get Second Week On TopThis was an incredibly tight race, and although Yeat fans might be disappointed, this is still an incredible achievement for all artists here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "GOOD (DON'T DIE)" Back On Spotify After Sample IssuesThe Donna Summer-sampling cut was removed due to clearance issues, and the odd cover art on it now suggests it's still struggling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Apple Music Bio Mentions Anthony Fantano, Fans Think It's A HackWhoever this tech-savvy fan was, they made a pretty funny meme moment for those caught up in the Fantano/Ye drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign React Meekly To "Vultures" Going Number OneThis is Ty's first-ever number one album, whereas this marks the Chicago rapper's eleventh project atop the Billboard 200.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music"Vultures" First Week Sales Projections Increase Amid Distribution DramaWe can't call whether or not the album will be on streaming in the foreseeable future, but we do know that so many folks tuned in.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign "Do It" With YG & Nipsey Hussle On "Vultures" Cut: StreamThis is definitely one of the most fun cuts on this collaborative album, giving it a unique West Coast flair amid the tracklist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Enjoys "Vultures 1" Success, Reaches Massive Streaming AccoladeWhile most of the hype around this collab album surrounds his partner Kanye West, let's not forget that he's the true glue of "Vultures."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Recording Music Video For Ty Dolla $ign & Playboi Carti Song: WatchNew footage suggests that there could be some promo visuals for "Vultures," although we know how these teases tend to go.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Gets "Vultures" Tattoo, Matching With Ty Dolla SignUnfortunately for fans waiting for the collab album, ink on skin does not set the project's release in stone... but when has Ye ever done that?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Invites Playboi Carti To Miami Listening Party With Ty Dolla SignIt's unclear what exactly this "VULTURES RAVE" is going to be, but odds are that it'll be for Ye and Ty's collab album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Announces Kanye West Collab Album Listening Parties In NovemberAfter a lot of speculation, scrapped concerts, and a whole lot of controversy leading up to it, we're closer than ever to this team-up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Hilariously Leaves Pedicure Unfinished In New Clip From Ty Dolla SignThe Chicago rapper didn't want to stick around to get his toes looking pretty, as it looks like he had other business with Ty to attend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Joining Ty Dolla Sign For New Remix, Dog Attack Lawsuit Pushed BackTy Dolla's previous single "Motion" has been a big hit that Brown's now hoping on, although he's got bigger fish to fry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsOG Parker Can "Still Work" With Ty Dolla $ign & Muni Long On New SingleThe producer just dropped another track ahead of his next project, "Moments."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRich The Kid's "The World Is Yours 2" Album Shines A Light On Weird FlexologyRich the Kid's global takeover is in its second all-important phase.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosDJ Mustard, RJ & Ty Dolla $ign Ask "Is It Mine?"It's raining bras, and RJ, DJ Mustard, and Ty Dolla $ign celebrate accordingly.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuicy J Announces "Rubba Band Business: The Album" Release Date & TracklistJuicy J's new project looks like it's going to be some fire.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Shares "Beach House 3" Tracklist"Beach House 3" gets a tracklist. By Mitch Findlay