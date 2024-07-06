Ty Dolla Sign Announces "VULTURES" Listening Event In Korea

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Ty Dolla $ignattends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Ty Dolla Sign is gearing fans up for another hype cycle with this August event, but will it actually manifest more albums?

VULTURES 1 was supposed to be the first installment in a trilogy, and Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign (for whatever reason) have failed to follow up on this series. But don't fret, fans: a new announcement indicates that the hype cycle is back, and that new music could arrive pretty soon. Moreover, Ty recently announced on social media that he and Ye will host a VULTURES listening event in Korea (presumably South... right?) on Friday, August 23 of this year. This follows the Los Angeles artist's previous claims that VULTURES 2 will have a "new sound," further fueling fan excitement.

"We got all the songs," the "Dream Girl" singer said of his next collaborative album with Kanye West in a Billboard interview. "Basically, it’s just like, ‘How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?’ Certain people will probably expect you to just do the same exact sound. But that sound’s already out." "The album is almost done and could be released any day now," he reportedly expressed per NFR Podcast. Of course, fans are also taking all this with a massive grain of salt, as there have been far too many disappointments and missed teased release dates (again, perhaps out of their control) in the past.

Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West Are Taking VULTURES To Korea... For Now

Elsewhere, Ty Dolla Sign also spoke of his relationship with Ye, particularly in regard to this rollout and his many, many controversies. "Ye is the best artist of this generation, besides me, and I don’t give a f**k about what people were talking about," Ty shared. "I know my n***a. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met. Just with my analysis of how it goes with him, he goes all the way to the top. And something may happen and he’ll say [something people find offensive] -– and then people [get] right back, you know. Because this s**t is undeniable."

Speaking of which, Kanye West is facing multiple lawsuits right now for assault, sexual harassment, and labor exploitation, among other things. As such, this might not be the best time to pick VULTURES back up again. But then again, when would be a good time for Ye to pop out considering all he did and expressed? Like Ty Dolla Sign said, fans will still line back up to see what the latest update is.

