Ty Dolla Sign Seemingly Confirms That "VULTURES 2" Will Be Available Via A YZY App

The never-ending cycle of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign falsely prophesizing a release date for an album continued this past Friday. After Ye himself said that VULTURES 2 was dropping on May 3 in a viral interview with Justin LaBoy, fans were obviously ticked off. Part of the reason is because the original release schedule had the second installment releasing on March 8, and the third on April 5. Additionally, people have been left in the dark about what platform this project will be on. However, Ty Dolla $ign recently made it known that VULTURES 2 will see a release through a YZY app.

A tweet from NFR Podcast included a short clip from a Kick livestream with YouTube star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, or VitalyzdTv. During their chat, a fan sent in a question asking, "Ty, is VULTURES 2 dropping on an app or on streaming services?" The rapper and singer simply replied, "On a app." That platform is potentially being called the YZY app, with proof from an attached tweet from NFR. It is a screenshot of an Instagram account with the handle, yzyapp. It looks to be legit, as the only two accounts it follows are Ty and Kanye's. Additionally, it has a link to yeezy.com and over 15,900 followers.

Read More: Drake Addresses Kendrick Lamar's Pedophile Claims On New Diss, "The Heart Part 6," Fans Have Mixed Feelings

You Heard Ty Dolla $ign! Do You Believe Him?

Ty also revealed a good amount of additional information around VULTURES in general during his appearance. According to Netflix Junkie via MSN, the California native gave the fans some lip service about what day the album could drop. "ASAP. Any day now," he said. "It could be tomorrow, or it could be next Friday." Furthermore, a music video is on the way for "DO IT," a track that featured YG and a late Nipsey Hussle feature. Finally, Ty Dolla $ign hinted that because all of the material they have recorded for this trilogy, it could turn into a quadrilogy. "Possibly a four [could drop]," he said. At this point though, all information from artist's own mouth is hard to trust these days.

What are your thoughts on Ty Dolla $ign claiming that VULTURES 2 will be available on a potential YZY app? With this supposed app in development, how long do you expect for this album to drop now? Is the hype still there for you anymore, why or why not? Is VULTURES 1 still in your rotation, and if so which songs? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, and VULTURES 2. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Drake Attempts To Set The Record Straight With “The Heart Part 6”

[Via]