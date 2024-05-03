Kanye West Failed To Drop "Vultures 2" And Fans Are Not Happy

Another day, another failed Kanye West rollout. The Chicago rapper was the model of perfectionism in the 2000s, but he's since become the poster child for failing to meet deadlines. West will drop whenever he feels like it, and if he doesn't, he doesn't let fans know. He originally claimed Vultures 2 was going to drop on March 8, but the date came and went with no new music. Radio silence followed, then West said it was going to drop on May 3. Well, May 3 has also come and gone, and fans have yet to hear what the sequel to Ye's last album sounds like.

This shouldn't be a surprise. The hours leading up to the supposed Vultures 2 release was characterized by fans setting themselves up for a letdown. Nobody should get their hopes up over a West release date anymore. That being said, the conformation that Vultures 2 has been delayed is disheartening. Fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to make their disappointment known.

Read More: Kanye West Battery Investigation Gets Key Update

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Ty Dolla $ign & Kanye West perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"I spend the entire night waiting for Vultures 2 debut only to realize Kanye west was pranking us," one frustrated user wrote. Some took the opposite approach, and criticized those who thought the rapper would really deliver. "If you believed Kanye West was dropping music tonight," another tweeted. "Then that’s your fault."

Kanye West did technically drop new music tonight, but it was on another album. The rapper had the lone feature on the 4batz album u made me a st4r. The guest verse he provides on the remix to "act iii: on god? (she said)" is getting positive feedback from fans. Not enough to stave off the disappointment of no Vultures 2, but enough to keep fans satiated until he actually decides to drop. At this rate, we will be lucky to get Vultures 3 by the end of the year.

Read More: Kanye West Teases "Yeezy P*rn": 9 Of His Raunchiest NSFW Lyrics

X Users Are Unanimously Let Down

The disappointment ran deep on Thursday night/Friday morning. X users resorted to gifs and memes when words failed them. One of the most popular is an actual clip of West saying "gotcha" during an interview, which about sums up what happened. Strangely enough, West has never released a sequel album, despite teasing several of them dating back to Watch the Throne 2 (remember that!?). Maybe there's a correlation, maybe not. Either way, take solace in these reactions.