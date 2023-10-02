Ty Dolla $ign
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "CARNIVAL" Slides Into The No. 1 Slot On Billboard Hot 100The "VULTURES 1" cut will take over Beyonce's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" when the list updates tomorrow. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla $ign Will Have To Tour Without The Help Of Live NationIf they want to tour behind "VULTURES 1" it will be quite the challenge. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Reveals "VULTURES" Listening Experience In San Francisco, Leaving Fans Asking About "VULTURES 2"Ty and Kanye have another busy week coming up and people are already anticipating a delay. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Will Perform "VULTURES 1" In Phoenix: DetailsAfter this, Ye and Ty will take it to Rolling Loud on March 14. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFrench Montana Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of Kanye West Working On "Vultures 2"The album was originally announced for later this week. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla $ign To Host Two More Listening Parties In ItalyThe events will take place in two different cities later this month.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "VULTURES 1" Removed From Apple Music Amid Distribution IssuesHere we go again.By Zachary Horvath
- Music"Vultures": A History Of Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign CollaborationsKanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collab album has dropped but we're looking at some of their past collab songs. By Paul Barnes
- MusicThe Best Features On Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures""Vultures 1" may be a collaborative album between Kanye and Ty, but the duo also recruited numerous other guests.By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Drop "Vultures 1" Amid Tons Of ControversyNo way it is actually here, right? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott Brings Out Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign For Unforgettable Orlando ShowThe Orlando show was in for a special treat.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNorth West Impresses Fans With Her Drawing Of Kanye West And Ty Dolla SignThe drawing comes right in the midst of a major announcement from the pair.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Gets New Release DateThe project is now expected to drop next week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Owes $1 Million In Taxes, Catches Break In Separate LawsuitWest owes more than $5 million combined between the taxes and lawsuit.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West & Nicki Minaj's "New Body": A Brief History Behind The CollabWhile this anticipated collab has yet to be released, it is over five years old.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign "Vultures": What We KnowAs we patiently await the release of "Vultures," here is what we know so far about Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album. By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Album Tracklist Is Here & It Includes "New Body"At long last.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West Premieres New Song "Vultures" Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, And Bump JThe lyrics are also somewhat controversial.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureKanye West Album With Ty Dolla Sign Remains In Limbo After Promotional IG Post VanishesWe're unsure if the project has been totally scraped at this point, or simply delayed to allow other artists to shine.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsZacari And Ty Dolla $ign Are Fantastic Together On "Ave Maria"This is going to land on Zacari's second album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Shopping For Distribution As They Tease New AlbumNew music from Ye and Dolla $ign is on the way.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Have New Music On The WayYe and Ty Dolla $ign appear to have some heat on the way.By Tallie Spencer