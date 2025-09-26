Singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, and record executive Ty Dolla $ign is back. The California jack of all trades is in the middle of a new solo album rollout, his first one in half a decade. It's for TYCOON, which will be number four.
Paying respects to his West Coast roots, "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE," the second taster, finds Ty singing over a bouncy beat about a woman who he's captivated by. However, it's not just because of the features listed in the title.
Ty believes he's found the complete woman, one who sticks by him no matter the circumstances. "I was broke and slided into safety / You was there when nobody believed in me."
Giving him assistance on this cut are Kodak Black and YG. The former splits chorus duties and the latter provides a verse. The fellow Cali native's verse is more overtly sexual and outright hilarious, so it may be a bit jarring for some.
"Put them legs behind your head like I'm finna change that diaper / She know I don't hit women / She told "Hit it from the back", you think I wouldn't?"
"SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE" or "SBPF" follows up on "ALL IN," a more summer-ready jam. They are two of 15 songs, with other features not yet revealed. You can expect it to arrive on October 17 via Atlantic. Spin "SBPF" for now below.
Read More: Who Is Still Supporting Diddy In Hip-Hop?
Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, & YG "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE"
Quotable Lyrics:
Big flex, you ain't even try hard
Black card, if we talkin' face card
You the wave, whole city know your name
They must be jealous of your fame
Believe me when I say that's mine
She don't even need a dollar sign