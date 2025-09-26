Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, & YG Hype Up Their Partners On "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE"

BY Zachary Horvath 191 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ty-dolla-$ign ty-dolla-$ign
Ty Dolla $ign revealed he would be dropping his next album "TYCOON" on October 17 back in September. It will be his first solo LP in 5 years.

Singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, and record executive Ty Dolla $ign is back. The California jack of all trades is in the middle of a new solo album rollout, his first one in half a decade. It's for TYCOON, which will be number four.

Paying respects to his West Coast roots, "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE," the second taster, finds Ty singing over a bouncy beat about a woman who he's captivated by. However, it's not just because of the features listed in the title.

Ty believes he's found the complete woman, one who sticks by him no matter the circumstances. "I was broke and slided into safety / You was there when nobody believed in me."

Giving him assistance on this cut are Kodak Black and YG. The former splits chorus duties and the latter provides a verse. The fellow Cali native's verse is more overtly sexual and outright hilarious, so it may be a bit jarring for some.

"Put them legs behind your head like I'm finna change that diaper / She know I don't hit women / She told "Hit it from the back", you think I wouldn't?"

"SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE" or "SBPF" follows up on "ALL IN," a more summer-ready jam. They are two of 15 songs, with other features not yet revealed. You can expect it to arrive on October 17 via Atlantic. Spin "SBPF" for now below.

Read More: Who Is Still Supporting Diddy In Hip-Hop?

Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, & YG "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE"

Quotable Lyrics:

Big flex, you ain't even try hard
Black card, if we talkin' face card
You the wave, whole city know your name
They must be jealous of your fame
Believe me when I say that's mine
She don't even need a dollar sign

Read More: Travis Scott's "Rodeo": A Complex, Compromised & Celebrated Legacy

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
ty dolla $ign Songs Ty Dolla $ign Kicks Off His Next Album Rollout With "Wheels Fall Off" Featuring Kanye West 6.3K
Image via HNHH Original Content 5 Reasons Why Ty Dolla $ign Is The Future of R&B 19.0K
Christopher Polk / gettyimages Original Content Ranking The Features On Ty Dolla $ign's "Free TC" 20.9K
Comments 0