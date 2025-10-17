Tycoon - Album by Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign is an artist who fans are always looking forward to hearing from. Unfortunately, he got caught up in a vicious rollout cycle for his Vultures trilogy with Kanye West. Now, he is back on his own, and is free to drop music whenever he wants, however he wants. That is what he did on Friday as he officially dropped off his new album Tycoon, which has been highly anticipated for months. The album certainly lives up to the hype, with numerous features occupying the 15-song tracklist. It is an album that contains a multitude of sounds, and there is definitely something for everyone here.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: R&B
Tracklist for Tycoon
- Can't Be Fucked With
- Don't Kill The Party
- December 31st
- Smile Body Pretty Face ft. Kodak Black & YG
- Show Me Love ft. Tory Lanez
- Tycoon$
- All In
- Twitch
- What I Want
- Say It
- On Repeat
- Harder
- Mixed Emotions
- Wit It
- I Wish