Ty Dolla $ign Had Fans Cringing While Divulging On The Status Of "Vultures 3"

Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West were at the helm of the "Vultures" project, but fans are still waiting on a third installment.

Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West's Vultures series has been packed with mixed reviews since it came out. The first installment, Vultures 1, was not a fan-favorite, although it did contain some solid songs here and there. Subsequently, we got Vultures 2, which was a complete disaster. Fans hated this project with a passion, and things have not gotten better since.

A third Vultures was promised, but Ye has been out and about doing his own thing. He has been working on albums like Bully, while also collaborating with the likes of Dave Blunts. Despite all of this, there are still some fans out there who would love to hear Vultures 3, if it still exists.

With Ty Dolla $ign just days away from dropping his album Tycoon, the artist has been doing press. During this press run, there have been some questions about Vultures 3. In fact, this led to a bit of a cringy response from the singer, who invoked the now-infamous 6-7 meme.

"There was a lot of music that was done... But, uh, how should I say this? Uh... 6 7," he said.

When is Vultures 3 Coming Out?

Needless to say, even Ty Dolla $ign has no clue whether or not this project is going to drop. At the top of 2024, the albums were supposed to come out one month after another. The opposite has happened, with the first two iterations becoming incredibly staggered.

Given the state of affairs, we highly doubt Vultures 3 is even on Ye's mind right now. After a brief re-entry into the spotlight, Kanye is back in hiding, and we don't really have any notion of what he might be working on.

As for Ty, his new album is an exciting prospect, and we will absolutely be tuning in when it officially drops on October 17th. At this point, it's nice to hear from him outside of the Ye orbit.

