Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West used to be frequent collaborators, but nowadays, it seems like the two of them aren't on the best terms. During a recent interview with Complex's Jordan Rose, he was asked to provide an update on their current relationship, but he opted to keep his lips sealed. "6 7," he said, per Kurrco. "I don't really wanna talk about it, next one."

His response doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as he said something similar during an interview earlier this month. The interviewer asked him about the status of Vultures 3, and his answer left fans with little hope. "There was a lot of music that was done... But, uh, how should I say this? Uh... 6 7," he stated.

The friendship appeared to take a turn for the worse in February of this year amid one of Ye's bizarre and offensive tweet sprees. Amid outrage surrounding the wild tweets, Ty hopped online to make it crystal clear where he stands. "I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY," he wrote alongside a series of fist emojis in different skin tones.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

This didn't seem to sit right with Ye, who called him out for it the following month during an interview with DJ Akademiks. "Ty put up the tweet before we landed. He said, ‘I gotta show you something.’ I said, ‘Say I’m not racist but Ye is.’ We agreed upon that. When we landed, he put up [a tweet that read] ‘I don’t condone hate speech,'" he explained.