Kim Kardashian Claims Men Have Cut Her Off Because Of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian answered a lot of tough questions about her relationship with Kanye West on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast earlier this week.

There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian experienced a lot of volatile behavior with Kanye West. When speaking about how she wants her kids to have a strong bond with their father, she explained that also feels the need to protect them from his unpredictable ways.

"It’s not easy. I mean, I raise the kids full-time. They live with me. I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that, and it goes in waves and phases."

It seems his ever-changing behavior has turned away a lot of men too since finalizing the divorce in November 2022. During her candid conversation with Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast, she claims that potential partners have backed off from making things official with her due to Kanye's looming presence.

"It has definitely affected that," Kardasian admitted to Cooper. "There [have] been situations where I’ll get maybe close to someone, then it’s like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, I don’t really want to deal with your ex. And I don’t want to deal [with] if he’s gonna say something.' It has been a little frustrating, but then I [think], my person wouldn’t care about that, you know?"

Read More: Women In Rap's Biggest Beefs: Nicki, Cardi, Kim, Remy & More

Kim Kardashian Call Her Daddy

But at the same time, Kim understands these guys' perspectives. "But it is a big thing, and I get it. It’s not an easy thing. And I get that."

This topic in particular stemmed from her past nine-month fling with comedian and actor Pete Davidson. Their split happened in August 2022, several months after the release of The Game collaboration "Eazy," and its subsequent music video, which Cooper alludes to.

In it, Ye buries a claymation version of Pete. Kim expressed the sadness she felt for him in that moment saying, "That made me feel really sad. That really wasn’t fair for him. And I felt so sad and sorry for him, and he was such a great man [who] was like, 'I got this, don’t worry, it’s all good.' Or at least acted that way."

She added that situation has led to her feeling more guarded today when trying to date. "It just, it must suck to be put in that position. So, it’s had me put up this guard where I don’t want to put anyone in that position. So, it’s easier if I just, maybe stay away. But I can’t live my life like that either."

Read More: Cardi B & JT Beef: A Full Timeline

