Cassie Joins Playboi Carti In Telling Kanye West To "STFU" After His Diddy Extortion Claims

BY Zachary Horvath 143 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kanye west
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Cassie backstage at Terminal 5 on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kanye West's thoughts have been running wild on Twitter and Cassie has had just about enough of his outlandish outrage.

Among all the ways to describe the latest Twitter tirade from Kanye West, misogynistic would be one. The Chicago rap mogul has been very critical of women during this stretch. Some that he's been targeting include Cardi B and Iggy Azalea, and even his own "BABY MAMA," Kim Kardashian. He's gotten really vocal towards the latter, especially when it comes who should be making the final decisions. Ye has expressed that with their kids, namely North West who's unfortunately been thrusted into the middle of rants. He has called out Kim K for how she wants full custody of her and the rest of their children. Additionally, he's not too happy about the trademarks with North West.

But those three aforementioned women are not the only ones getting hit with hateful messages. Cassie Ventura, singer and ex of Diddy, has been a target as well. Yesterday, March 18, Kanye West posted a collection of tweets alleging that she was trying to extort Diddy with her sexual assault accusations. "HOW EVERY N**** YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF," he began.

Read More: Fredo Bang Talks "Yes, I'm Sad," Kevin Gates Collabs, His OnlyFans Spending, And His Infamous Crush On Coi Leray

Kanye West Twitter Rant

"SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF?" Kanye West concluded by typing, "CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK. THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME." If you have been able to keep up with all of his explosions on the platform, this shouldn't be a surprise. Ye has been championing for the release Diddy, whom he also has referred to as his "idol."

Well, after seeing all of these accusatory posts, Cassie finally decided to put her foot down. Another person Ye has ticked off is Playboi Carti. His issues with the MUSIC rapper have been well documented at this point, especially in the last 24 hours. After raining down a relentless wave of taunts and disses, Carti replied succinctly, "YE STFU." Cassie couldn't agree more with him, and she decided to repost that tweet on her social media. Now, we will have to wait and see if this encourages Ye to fire right back.

Read More: Big Moochie Grape's First Day Out: On Young Dolph & More

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Accuses Cassie Of Extorting Diddy With Sexual Assault Allegations In Latest Bizarre Rant 471
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards Relationships Kanye West Expands On His Issues With Playboi Carti & Kim Kardashian As Fiery Posts Escalate 604
kanye west Music Kanye West Calls Playboi Carti "A Dumber Version Of Virgil" As His Relentless Verbal Assault Continues 108
Iggy Azalea Kanye West Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Iggy Azalea Tells Kanye West To Leave Her Son Out Of Playboi Carti Drama 990