Cassie Joins Playboi Carti In Telling Kanye West To "STFU" After His Diddy Extortion Claims

Among all the ways to describe the latest Twitter tirade from Kanye West, misogynistic would be one. The Chicago rap mogul has been very critical of women during this stretch. Some that he's been targeting include Cardi B and Iggy Azalea, and even his own "BABY MAMA," Kim Kardashian. He's gotten really vocal towards the latter, especially when it comes who should be making the final decisions. Ye has expressed that with their kids, namely North West who's unfortunately been thrusted into the middle of rants. He has called out Kim K for how she wants full custody of her and the rest of their children. Additionally, he's not too happy about the trademarks with North West.

But those three aforementioned women are not the only ones getting hit with hateful messages. Cassie Ventura, singer and ex of Diddy, has been a target as well. Yesterday, March 18, Kanye West posted a collection of tweets alleging that she was trying to extort Diddy with her sexual assault accusations. "HOW EVERY N**** YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF," he began.

Kanye West Twitter Rant

"SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF?" Kanye West concluded by typing, "CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK. THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME." If you have been able to keep up with all of his explosions on the platform, this shouldn't be a surprise. Ye has been championing for the release Diddy, whom he also has referred to as his "idol."