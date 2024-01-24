Big Moochie Grape's First Day Out: On His Release, Young Dolph & PRE's Reign

Big Moochie Grape has been one of the most exciting forces out of Memphis over the past few years, especially after Young Dolph signed him to PRE. Projects like Eat Or Get Ate set the stage for his ascent. Meanwhile, 2022’s East Haiti Baby served as a testament to his dexterous flow, impeccable beat selection, and raw tales from East Memphis. Unfortunately, months after the release of the 2022 album, Moochie found himself behind bars for a probation violation.

“I got caught with a gun. Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. And this would lead to the whole thing,” he explained to HotNewHipHop in his first interview since his release on January 17th, 2024. “But me not going to see probation… Like I said, with Dolph passing, it just took a big toll on me, and I just wasn’t in my right state of mind.” However, even from behind bars, the "Freestyle" rapper didn’t let his time go to waste. In November 2023, he unveiled East Haiti Baby: Incarcerated, the deluxe edition to his 2022 opus, which boasted appearances from other incarcerated rappers, including YFN Lucci, Rio Da Yung OG, and C-Murder, who shares words of wisdom during the interlude.

Coming home after his stint behind bars, he hit the ground running. He filmed his From The Block performance of his new single, "WAKE EM UP" immediately after his release, which debuted on Tuesday night, and hit the studio to work on his next project, which HotNewHipHop can confirm exclusively will be titled Eat Or Get Ate 2.

We caught up with Big Moochie Grape shortly after his release to discuss the next chapter of his career, how his friendship with Jay Fizzle led to his deal with Young Dolph, and why PRE is the best movement.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

HotNewHipHop: How does it feel to be home? Especially with the success you achieved during your time behind bars

Big Moochie Grape: It feels great. I’m just ready to get back to it. I’m ready to stay working.

What was the first thing when you got back home?

Worked.

You shot a music video, too, right?

Yeah, I shot the music video at the jail. Left the jail and went straight to the studio.

What was your first meal once you came back home? I’m sure the food behind bars wasn’t the greatest.

Yeah, you know, we eat steak and stay up late.

If you don’t mind, could you walk me through what led to your incarceration?

I got caught with a gun. Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. And this would lead to the whole thing but me not going to see probation… Like I said, with Dolph passing, it just took a big toll on me, and I just wasn’t in my right state of mind.

I read that you had your first run-in with the law when you were 8 years old. Did you feel like people treated you differently when you went to jail considering your status?

Yeah, people treated me different, the inmates, you know what I’m saying? Some of the inmates never been locked up with somebody like me. I had people working for me in jail, like I was kicked up, boss status. You know, I was in a little country town so, you know, they ain’t used to somebody like me. Like, they was infatuated.

You caught the case in Georgia. Currently, you have any conditions?

Yeah, I got a few conditions for like six months. After that, I’m back on the road.

In your absence, it felt like Memphis reclaimed its position as a major hub in hip-hop. How do you feel about the way your city has a firm grip on the genre right now?

It’s a good feeling knowing that it comes from my hometown but to keep it 100, I’m not really worried about no other Memphis rapper. Just me and my team.

How do you feel about the way PRE kept their foot on the gas while you were locked up?

Yeah. The best movement ever.

How would you describe the way PRE distinguishes itself compared to the other labels, collectives and groups within hip-hop?

We’re phenomenal.

Could you elaborate a little further on that?

Like, ain’t nobody seeing us in any shape, form or fashion. We do it our way and nobody else way.

Via @IThinkEthan

I’m sure that’s something that Young Dolph instilled into you early on, especially moving as an independent artist. On “Non Stop,” you rap, “Major labels callin' my phone, know I'm finna decline it.” At this point, how do you think a major label could benefit you?

It wouldn’t benefit me at all. I don’t plan on doing it.

Can you tell me about how you and Young Dolph first linked up? I read that you were basically debuting music throughout clubs in Memphis, and it eventually landed on Dolph’s radar.

The other artist on the label, Jay Fizzle -- that’s my best friend, so that’s how really I was around. I was already around, and then I just started making music out of the blue, and [Young Dolph] loved the sh*t.

Did the fact that you made music surprise him at that point?

Yeah. It was surprising because I wasn’t even making music at first.

C-Murder appears on the project during the interlude, and he tells you to use your time wisely. How did you use your time behind bars?

Just did a whole lot of thinking. Like, trying to figure out myself. I was putting the project together the whole time, trying to feed the streets.

Did you create a vision board or anything like that to determine what you wanted to do and the goals you had once you came home?

Nah, I just called home, go over it with my team, and we came up with a plan.

Have you been able to speak to C-Murder since your release?

No, not yet, but it’s coming.

Was he someone that you listened to often growing up?

Yeah, I done listened to him when I was younger.

Does any particular C-Murder or No Limit album or song stand out to you?

Actually, I like the whole TRU [by True] album.

Do you remember discovering that album?

Oh no, not really. I just came across it.

Eat Or Get Ate made a strong statement. Then, East Haiti Baby further cemented your name. Can you tell me about creating this album?

Yeah, I was in jail for like four and a half months. And then, I got out, and I just started going crazy. That’s how East Haiti Baby came about. But it’s also about me coming from my side, East Memphis. Like, what I’ve been through. I’m basically giving them my life story.

Okay, word. So what was the process behind the deluxe edition? I’m sure you and your team were in close contact to bring this to life, but who was the person who helped flesh out the deluxe?

Shit, CEO, my management team. My folks got something going on. They know what they’re doing, so I just follow the lead. Plus, I called home every day, and we were going over the album. So, I got a chance to listen to the songs over the phone and, you know, make it happen.

What was your reaction when you actually got to hear the project in its entirety, mixed and mastered on quality speakers?

Oh, it sounded real good.

What was your favorite track off of the deluxe?

All of them, even the interlude.

You’ve also expanded into philanthropy. I know Paper Route Empire teamed up with The Bail Project last year to help with bail assistance. Considering how close to home that is, do you see yourself getting more involved with charity and giving back?

Yeah, Dolph did it, so he put it on me to do the same thing, you know what I’m sayin’? I’m willing to help anybody if the help is needed.

Outside of the Bail Project, are there any other initiatives that you want to be more involved in?

Yeah, like, giving back to unfortunate kids, helping the elderly, you know? Just put my face on a whole lot of things.

Is there any particular memory that resonates with you from seeing Christmas giveaways or things like that in your area?

Really, Dolph. Dolph had the biggest one.

The turkey drive, right?

Yeah, he always gave back.

Do you remember going to those with him?

Yeah, the day I got signed, on my birthday. He was doing a turkey giveaway on my birthday. Once we got done with the turkey giveaway, I started getting chains, and we went from there.

@IThinkEthan

What’s next for you? I hear you got a new mixtape in the works.

I’m just working consistently, like, trying to come up with a big plan.

Do you have a title for the new project yet?

Yeah, but I ain’t gonna speak on that right now.

[Ed. note: Big Moochie Grape’s team later confirmed Eat Or Get Ate 2 as the title of his next project and is expected to be released in February or March]

Is there any information regarding the album that you could disclose? Features, producers?

I ain’t got all of that together right now, but it should go down.

And you’re planning to release that in the next few weeks?

Yeah, I really want to do it tomorrow if I could.

Now that you’re home and focused, how would you describe this next chapter of your career?

A next testimony, that’s how I put it. You know, just life experiences and time, too.

What do you hope your fans will take away from this chapter?

If I could do it, anybody could do it. Because I know where I come from and what I’ve been through. Like, I’ve been through the worst that comes from the worst so if I could do it, no different, anybody could do it. You know, I advise everybody to stay working. Hard work pays off.