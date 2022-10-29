Paper Route Empire
- MusicBig Moochie Grape's First Day Out: On His Release, Young Dolph & PRE's ReignEXCLUSIVE: Big Moochie Grape opens up to HotNewHipHop in his first interview since being released from jail.By Aron A.
- SongsSnupe Bandz Is Thankful For His New Life On "Scarred"Snupe brings a catchy hook to this one. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKey Glock Reflects On Signing With Young DolphThe Memphis MC thanked his late friend and close collaborator for not making him jump through any hoops to get his career off the ground.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesKey Glock Delivers On "Glockoma 2"Listen to Key Glock's highly anticipated new album, "Glockoma 2." By Aron A.
- SongsKenny Muney Pops Off On '"Big Muney Sh*t"Kenny Muney sets the tone for 2023 with his new single, "Big Muney Sh*t." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNew Pop-Up Museum Set To Honor Young DolphThe museum tour is set to kick off on January 13 in New York City, before hitting other major cities in the U.S.By Isaac Fontes
- SongsYoung Dolph's Estate Shares "Old Ways," Reveal "Paper Route Frank" Release Date & TracklistThe estate of Young Dolph revealed the tracklist for “Paper Route Frank” ft. Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Key Glock & more.By Aron A.
- UncategorizedYoung Dolph's Murder Suspect Drops New Song "No Statements" From JailYoung Dolph's artists, Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz, respond to murder suspect's new song. By Aron A.
- MixtapesKey Glock Honors Young Dolph On "PRE5L"Key Glock shares his new EP, "PRE5L" in honor of Young Dolph. By Aron A.
- MixtapesPaper Route Empire's Jay Fizzle Releases "DonaFizzo Deluxe" MixtapeThe project has features from artists like Key Glock, Big Scarr, Snupe Bandz, and more.By Lawrencia Grose