The city of Memphis has been making a name for itself in the current world of hip-hop music. While O.G. artists like Project Pat and Three 6 Mafia have solidified their spots in the rap game, the new stream of incoming rappers is making a name for themselves in the ever-growing industry.

Jay Fizzle is one of the dozens of artists from the M who is working tirelessly to become hip-hop royalty. Hoping to expand his reach past the 901, Jay Fizzle is back with the deluxe version of his DonaFizzo mixtape.

Equipped with nine bonus songs, the project features a total of 24 tracks that represent Jay Fizzle’s city through and through.

Of course, Jay couldn’t create a deluxe project without paying homage to the late founder of Paper Route Empire, Young Dolph. Months ago, Fizzle kicked off his year by dropping “LLD,” a heartfelt song reminiscing the South Memphis legend. Fizzle continued his efforts by sampling Dolph’s hit single “Major” on his deluxe project.

He also kept his project all in the family by getting features from his label mates. Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, and PaperRoute Woo all made appearances on the rapper’s project.

Stream the entire mixtape below.

Tracklist

1. Gucci Mane

2. Major

3. Tello N Bart (feat. Key Glock)

4. Granny Happy

5. King Shit

6. Bounce (feat. PaperRoute Woo)

7. Birdman

8. Fake Love

9. Never Going Broke

10. Hood Rich

11. Standing On Top Of Shit (feat. Key Glock)

12. Nike Check

13. Dust Town Livin (feat. Big Scarr & Big Moochie Grape)

14. Park The Benz

15. 50 Freaky Bitches (feat. 21 Lil Harold)

16. Look Like Money (feat. Jackboy & Joddy Badass)

17. Choppas On Choppas

18. Four Hoes

19. Murder (feat. Snupe Bandz)

20. Won’t Cost Shit

21. Nothing Into Something

22. Cautious

23. Atmosphere

24. Last Song