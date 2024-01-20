Snupe Bandz Is Thankful For His New Life On "Scarred"

Young Dolph left an indelible mark on the Southern rap scene, especially in Memphis. However, that influence even trickled down into the state of Louisiana. That is where Snupe Bandz calls home. Besides making hits, Dolph was also doing what he could to put other artists on by creating his own music label.

Paper Route Empire, independently owned since 2008, has treated us to some great music outside of its late founder. Snupe is one of them for sure and he is bringing the heat with an all-new single. This is his first release since his lone record dropped in mid-October of 2022. Snupe collaborated with another fellow signee, PaperRoute Woo for Boyz N The Hood.

Listen To "Scarred" By Snupe Bandz

One thing you will come to notice about Snupe's music is its street grittiness. "Scarred" is just that and it feels like he really went through the trials and tribulations to get to where he is now. According to his bio on Instagram, he appears to have lost his mother some time ago. While that is not the theme in particular, there could be some loose influence from that tragic event. We wish him the best going forward. But, the song is about all the grinding Snupe had to endure to make it in the rap game. In addition to the realness of the lyrics, the hook is a standout to as he raps with some great rhythm.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sittin' back reminiscin', thinkin' 'bout them days I ain't have a dollar

Now I'm rich as f***, I get any b**** or f*** any model (On God)

Been lit way before the deal, my mama know her son a problem

I was born a trap baby, came out the womb chasin' money (Chasin' money)

Came out the womb servin' junkies (Servin' junkies)

I got all this s*** off of onions (Off of onions)

