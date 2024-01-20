Skepta ODUMODUBLVCK, Idris Elba, And Tribal Mark Bring A Great Groove To Lead Single "Jangrova"

Skepta is finally making a return sooner rather than later and we could not be more excited for it. The UK legend and influential rapper will be coming through with his sixth project since 2009 with Knife and Fork. The 39-year-old will be dropping it sometime this year with a release date not confirmed. All we know right now is the album cover art as well as an upcoming single "Gas Me Up (Diligent)."

That will come out on January 26 and so far, the rollout got out to a rough start. The artwork for the upcoming track was panned by fans for the obvious callbacks to The Holocaust. Especially after all of the issues with Kanye West and the Jewish community, it could not have happened at a worse time for the rap world. Skepta did explain the origin behind the art and is sticking by his original decision to keep it. You can either respect it or hate it at the end of the day.

Listen To "Jangrova" By Skepta, ODUMODUBLVCK, Idris Elba, And Tribal Mark

But, before that single drops, Skepta is here with the actual lead single for Knife and Fork. It is called "Jangrova" and features British actor Idris Elba, ODUMODUBLVCK, and Tribal Mark. Wow, what a track this is. Also produced by Skepta, he brings a danceable and stank-face-inducing melody with piano keys and rhythmic chords that are intoxicating right away. Everyone does a great job on it and it is a great way to kick the record off.

Does this track get you excited for Knife and Fork? Is Skepta the greatest UK rapper ever?

Quotable Lyrics:

Was out in the cold, tryna sell a man snow (Mm)

Stayed down ’til I came up

Tryna be the main character the second man blows

I didn't wanna sit on the couch and just talk (Ha)

Nah, bro this is the Letterman show

Blud, I'm impatient (Boaw, boaw, boaw)

