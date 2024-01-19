Chrisean Rock's Serving Spoon Backlash Prompts Response From Chef In Clip

This week, Chrisean Rock's found herself in hot water for a clip of her eating with a serving spoon at an event. While some social media users were taken aback by how eagerly she went in on the food, others were disgusted that she used the communal spoon, and even put it back into the dish meant for everybody. Amid the backlash, Chrisean Rock took to Instagram to clear things up, claiming that the whole thing was a skit.

"It's a skit, me acting like the food is really good," she explained. "Which it really was good, but you know, you see how fast that clip went around? Me eating in that tray like that? That was the point, to eat it like that." Chrisean also said that she gave the man in charge of the food a tip, though commenters weren't buying it.

Chef Claims Chrisean Eating From Communal Spoon Wasn't A Skit

Now, the man featured in the clip has broken his silence. Despite her claims, he insists that Chrisean is lying about the incident being a skit. According to him, the event was a big deal for him, and he let it slide because the food in the tray was nearly gone. "The sh*t she did with the spoon, I ain't really approve of it," he says in a new clip. "But the rice was almost done, so I ain't really care." He also notes that this isn't the first time he's gotten an over-the-top reaction to his food. "Nothing new," he calls it.

While some continue to criticize Chrisean for her behavior, others argue that she paid for the food, so it shouldn't be an issue as long as unsuspecting guests weren't also eating from the tray. What do you think of Chrisean Rock claiming that she ate with a communal serving spoon as part of a skit? What about the chef claiming that she's lying? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

