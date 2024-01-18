Chrisean Rock Responds To Backlash For Eating With Communal Serving Spoon

Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to controversy, but it looks like even the Baddies star's eating habits have earned her some backlash in recent days. Earlier this week, a clip of the mother of one eating from what appears to be a serving spoon at an event started making its rounds online. The clip had social media users disgusted, to say the least.

While some were concerned with her manners, others were simply blown away by the fact that she ate from the serving spoon, and even put it back into the communal tray of food. According to her, however, the whole thing was nothing but a skit. She took to Instagram Live today to respond to the backlash, insisting insisted that users are misinterpreting the clip.

Read More: Chrisean Rock's Dating Game Gone Wrong A Result Of Noluvmar Stealing Footage, Victim Alleges

Chrisean Rock Claims It Was All A Skit

"It's a skit, me acting like the food is really good," she begins in a new clip. "Which it really was good, but you know, you see how fast that clip went around? Me eating in that tray like that? That was the point, to eat it like that." Chrisean also says that she gave the man serving the food a tip after the stunt. Unfortunately, however, social media users don't appear to be buying it. Countless critics are claiming that she's lying about the clip being a skit, and bringing up past clips of her eating.

"That’s wasn’t no damn skit, that man looked genuinely disgusted," one commenter claims. "It’s not acting like the food is good that got us it’s the eating out the spoon he uses to serve the food to other people," another notes. What do you think of Chrisean Rock claiming that she only ate from a serving spoon as part of a skit? Do you think she's telling the truth? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Accompanied Blueface To Turn Himself In With Their Son, Chrisean Jr.

[Via]