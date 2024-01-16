Chrisean Rock Sitting On Bandhunta Izzy's Lap Has Fans Urging Zonnique To Stand Up

Throughout her rise to fame, Chrisean Rock's been most consistently linked to Blueface romantically. Their relationship is anything but conventional and has seen far more physical and verbal abuse than the average pairing. Still, their months-old son means that they share a bond for life, even while Blue spends the remainder of winter and this upcoming spring behind bars. As he considers the consequences of violating his probation from a jail cell, Rock is back to business as usual at the club with her girlfriends – and a potential new male suitor.

A video shared by @theneighborhoodtalk reveals that the former Baddies cast member was at an after-hours spit in Atlanta along with Zonnique Pullins' baby daddy, Bandhunta Izzy. Both he and Rock originally hail from Baltimore, Maryland, though it's unclear if they knew each other before their respective rises to fame. Regardless, they certainly looked comfortable at the venue, with Rock sitting in the rapper's lap while someone recorded them from behind. Suddenly, she jumps up upon noticing the cameras and runs her hands over Izzy's head awkwardly.

Is Chrisean Rock Getting to Know Bandhunta Izzy While Blueface Serves Time?

"She dropped her baby daddy off at jail until the summer, put her dentures in, and hit the road Jack 😩😩🙏🏽," one of the clip's most-liked comments quips. "Zonnique… can you fight sis ? CUZZZZZ you might have too," another chimed in, speculating that T.I.'s step-daughter could be unaware of the messy situation. Elsewhere, others encouraged Pullins to "sit this one out."

Chrisean Rock and Zonnique's baby daddy were definitely looking cozy for their night out, but it was only a few days ago that the 23-year-old accompanied her co-parent to turn himself in. While Blueface is behind bars until at least the summertime, we're curious what Chrisean Jr. and his mom will be getting into until then. Read more about the MILF Music founder's legal woes at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

