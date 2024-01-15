Chrisean Rock Claims Snapchat Earns Her Close To $1 Million Every Week

Chrisean Rock is back online, folks, and she made many online users do a double take when they saw she accompanied her on-and-off-again flame Blueface to turn himself in, apparently for probation violations. What's more is that she even took their son Chrisean Jr. with them. Amid this apparent reconciliation which fans are worried about, the former Baddies star is making more wild claims about her life, success, and day-to-day. During her recent Instagram livestream over this past weekend, she claimed that she makes almost a million dollars a week off her Snapchat page alone, which her team also helps to manage.

"I make like roughly $22,000/$23,000 every four, five hours on Snapchat,” Chrisean Rock posited. “That’s why you see all the celebrities back on Snapchat because they been paying us to get back on there. I guess Snapchat trying to not go out of business." Furthermore, the math suggests that she could make between anywhere between $735,000 and $966,000 every week, almost $4 million a month, and roughly $40 million a year. Of course, a lot of fans called cap on this, especially given the Baltimore native's questionable financial claims in the past.

Chrisean Rock Claims Snapchat Will Make Her Millions A Year: Watch

However, despite all this, she still took some time to comment on what she believes is unfair pay for Black female reality stars. "I’ve already made it clear, I’m not going back to Baddies,” Chrisean Rock shared, seemingly during the very same IG Live session. “I was going to, but I’m starting to stick to if somebody not paying me my value or if you don’t want to pay the fee for me to pull up, that’s cool, I’m not pulling up. I hate that for us young Black women. We not really getting valued in this industry."

Meanwhile, perhaps Chrisean will find more wild success within the music industry and find another huge source of revenue. After all, she already released tracks, and recently remixed Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." We wonder what could've compelled Rock to write that verse... Jokes aside, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock.

