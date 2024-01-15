Chrisean Rock Claims Snapchat Earns Her Close To $1 Million Every Week

Whatever the "Baddies" star is posting on the social media platform, it seems like the company wants her to keep it up to save them.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Chrisean Rock is back online, folks, and she made many online users do a double take when they saw she accompanied her on-and-off-again flame Blueface to turn himself in, apparently for probation violations. What's more is that she even took their son Chrisean Jr. with them. Amid this apparent reconciliation which fans are worried about, the former Baddies star is making more wild claims about her life, success, and day-to-day. During her recent Instagram livestream over this past weekend, she claimed that she makes almost a million dollars a week off her Snapchat page alone, which her team also helps to manage.

"I make like roughly $22,000/$23,000 every four, five hours on Snapchat,” Chrisean Rock posited. “That’s why you see all the celebrities back on Snapchat because they been paying us to get back on there. I guess Snapchat trying to not go out of business." Furthermore, the math suggests that she could make between anywhere between $735,000 and $966,000 every week, almost $4 million a month, and roughly $40 million a year. Of course, a lot of fans called cap on this, especially given the Baltimore native's questionable financial claims in the past.

Chrisean Rock Claims Snapchat Will Make Her Millions A Year: Watch

However, despite all this, she still took some time to comment on what she believes is unfair pay for Black female reality stars. "I’ve already made it clear, I’m not going back to Baddies,” Chrisean Rock shared, seemingly during the very same IG Live session. “I was going to, but I’m starting to stick to if somebody not paying me my value or if you don’t want to pay the fee for me to pull up, that’s cool, I’m not pulling up. I hate that for us young Black women. We not really getting valued in this industry."

Meanwhile, perhaps Chrisean will find more wild success within the music industry and find another huge source of revenue. After all, she already released tracks, and recently remixed Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." We wonder what could've compelled Rock to write that verse... Jokes aside, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.